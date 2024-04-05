Lifestyle

Sponsored

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Advertisement

05 April 2024

Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Shop now at the Prestons Liquor Stores online

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears for the first ...

Most Read