SPOTLIGHT | Oscar buzz brings mixed opinions on nominees; 'Argylle' comedy-thriller adds some fun

Spotlight this week features the debates around this year’s 96th Academy Award nominations. Set to take place in LA on March 10 (1am on March 11, SA time), tongues are wagging in the industry around which films and people did and didn’t make the shortlists.

Christopher Nolan’s epic multi-award-winning film Oppenheimer has emerged as the expected front-runner with 13 nominations, followed closely by the recently released Poor Things with 11. Killers of the Flower Moon (10 nominations) sees Lily Gladstone nominated for best actress, making her the first Native American actor to be considered for the award. Worldwide crowd-pleaser Barbie came in with eight nods, including for best picture, but with no nominations for the star, Margot Robbie, or director Greta Gerwig.

Historical drama Zone of Interest is the first British film in 24 years to be nominated in the Best International Film (known as Best Foreign Language Film before 2020) category. This war drama is inspired by the real-life Nazi officer Rudolf Höss and his family whose dream home was built next to Auschwitz concentration camp. This bone-chilling film about domestic normalcy in the shadow of unrelenting horror is directed by Jonathan Glazer (Under The Skin, Sexy Beasts), with current Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) and Christian Friedel in the main roles. Loosely based on the 2014 novel, it has scooped up awards already.

Also on at cinemas and IMAX is Argylle. From the mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) comes this comedy-action-thriller. When the plot of a fictional book comes to life, author Elly meets the real agent Argylle, turning her quiet evenings at home into a real-life mission to unravel a global spy syndicate. Starring Henry Cavill, singer Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell and John Cena, this is a fun spy thriller.

Next week don’t miss the countdown to the anticipated Dune: Part Two cinema release, with the re-release of Dune: Part One at selected cinemas.