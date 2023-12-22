KWIKSPAR on First's barista comes tops in national coffee competition

After four months of intense competition, the barista from Bean Tree Café at KWIKSPAR on First in Gqeberha has been named the winner of the 2023 Bean Tree Lavazza Barista Competition.

This highly anticipated annual event brings together baristas from Bean Tree Cafés at SPAR and KWIKSPAR stores across the country and pits them against each other in a thrilling showcase of creativity and expertise.

This year, more than 80 Bean Tree Café baristas battled it out in a series of online and in-person heats, showcasing their proficiency in areas ranging from coffee preparation and latte art to customer service and food safety.

The competition was adjudicated by a panel of expert judges, including internationally accredited, Coffee Skills Service judge Lani Snyman, and members of the South African Coffee Association.