KWIKSPAR on First's barista comes tops in national coffee competition
The coffee maestro bested more than 80 fellow baristas from around SA to be crowned the winner of 2023 Bean Tree Lavazza Barista Competition
After four months of intense competition, the barista from Bean Tree Café at KWIKSPAR on First in Gqeberha has been named the winner of the 2023 Bean Tree Lavazza Barista Competition.
This highly anticipated annual event brings together baristas from Bean Tree Cafés at SPAR and KWIKSPAR stores across the country and pits them against each other in a thrilling showcase of creativity and expertise.
This year, more than 80 Bean Tree Café baristas battled it out in a series of online and in-person heats, showcasing their proficiency in areas ranging from coffee preparation and latte art to customer service and food safety.
The competition was adjudicated by a panel of expert judges, including internationally accredited, Coffee Skills Service judge Lani Snyman, and members of the South African Coffee Association.
“Nationwide, our SPAR Bean Tree Café baristas are not just coffee makers; they are tasked with creating an experience to make a shopper’s day,” says Judith Gale, national head of marketing for private labels at the SPAR Group.
“We initiated the Bean Tree Lavazza Barista Competition as a reflection of our commitment to delivering world-class coffee and an unparalleled customer experience in our stores. The competition aims to not only empower our Bean Tree baristas through skills development and networking, but also to celebrate their unique talent, passion, and love of coffee.”
The barista from KWIKSPAR on First's win in the Bean Tree Lavazza Barista Competition earned her a spot in the Lavazza National Barista Challenge, which took place in Johannesburg.
“While she was not successful in the national challenge, she remains one of the best SPAR Bean Tree baristas in SA, ready to make your day with the very best service, skills and a smile at KWIKSPAR on First,” says Gale.
Using coffee beans from globally acclaimed Italian brand Lavazza, and with a passion and dedication for their craft, Bean Tree Café's baristas are committed to delivering an exceptional coffee experience every single time.
For more information about Bean Tree Café, visit the SPAR website or follow @beantreeza on Instagram.
This article was sponsored by SPAR.