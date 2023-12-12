Head to Playland for loads of nostalgic family fun these holidays

Playland, the beloved pop-up amusement park, has returned to Gqeberha's King's Beach for the holidays. Now open until January 7, it promises loads of fun for the whole family this festive season.

While entry to Playland is free, you'll need to purchase one to four tickets (R20 each) to enjoy each of the exciting rides on offer. Look out for an awesome special on select dates, where you'll be able to buy an armband that gives you three hours of unlimited access to the rides for just R300.

Along with favourites such as the Breakdance, Ferris wheel and bumper cars, a new thrill ride called the Inverter has been introduced and it's already proving to be popular with adrenaline junkies.

For those seeking a quick snack in between rides, numerous food stalls and food trucks are conveniently located throughout the park. You can also test your skills at nostalgic game booths, where there are prizes such as teddy bears and cash up for grabs.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, Playland has implemented enhanced security measures this year with alcohol and weapons strictly prohibited on the premises. It has anticipated load-shedding and is well prepared with standby generators promising uninterrupted entertainment for visitors.

Don't miss out on the fun, plan your visit to Playland now: the park is open until late from 3pm on weekdays and Christmas Day, and from 10am on other public holidays and weekends.

Stay up to date about Playland's special events on Facebook and Instagram.

This article was sponsored by Playland.