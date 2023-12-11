Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium's Comedy Jam is back with a bang

Prepare for a laughter-filled extravaganza as Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium's annual Comedy Jam makes its triumphant return on Friday, December 15.

The stage is set for some of South Africa's most talented comedians to take the Bay by storm, with performances from Robby Collins and Siya Seya.

Comedy enthusiasts can also expect rip-roaring stand-up performances from the Bay's Niven Spence, Nolwazi Nkwandla and Ntsika Qha.

The event is hosted by GQ Comedy's Emilio Tobias, and will have a cash bar and food trucks.

Tickets are available for purchase on Webtickets for R100, or at the door for R120.

Doors open at 6pm.

