Telkom seals three-year naming rights deal with SA Radio Awards

Since their inception in 2010, the Radio Awards have grown to become the most prestigious platform for radio professionals in SA.

This year, the Radio Awards welcomed Telkom as the naming partner for the next three years.

As of 2023, the Telkom Radio Awards will celebrate outstanding achievement and continue to set the benchmark for excellence in South African radio.

Having been in the communications space for more than 140 years, the telecom provider offers a dynamic synergy in celebrating the power of radio as SA’s most popular broadcast medium.

“Our partnership with the Radio Awards is a celebration of the powerful medium and the dedicated individuals who bring it to life. As a brand deeply committed to connecting South Africans, our sponsorship of this event serves as a meaningful avenue to raise awareness of our support for access to information,” says Gugu Mthembu, Telkom’s chief marketing officer.