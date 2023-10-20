VWSA's Kariega plant on track to be carbon neutral by 2030

As a responsible manufacturer, exporter and corporate citizen, Volkswagen Group SA (VWSA) is constantly working to reduce its environmental footprint and become more sustainable in many aspects of its operations.

In line with the greater Volkswagen Group’s Zero Impact Factory programme, the VWSA plant in Kariega is laying the foundation for becoming a carbon-neutral plant by 2030. Through a variety of initiatives, the plant is well on its way to achieving this goal.

Two focus areas are water management and electricity supply. The Kariega plant has installed solar photovoltaic panels on the roofs of its engine plant and final assembly building, which are capable of generating 3,400MWh of electricity a year. This is fed into the grid to contribute to the electricity requirement for VWSA’s production processes. This single project has already reduced the company’s carbon footprint by 2,465 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year. The company is planning to install more solar panels in the near future.

The production process was also made more environmentally friendly with the establishment of a wastewater recycling facility, built inside the Kariega plant in 2021. The facility recycles up to 1,13kl of wastewater a day, which is reused for certain processes in the paint shop. This equates to about 26% of the water required by these processes. R20m has been invested in this project.

At the engine and component plant, 80% of the water being used originates from rainwater tanks installed at these sites. The tanks allow VWSA to harvest up to 520kl of rainwater, with plans to add more rainwater harvesting capacity in other areas.