Have fun, get active: enter the Rafi’s BayRun with Discovery Vitality now

For the first time, Discovery Vitality's popular Vitality Run Series is coming to the Eastern Cape — and you're invited to get in on the action.

Entries are now open for the Rafi’s BayRun with Discovery Vitality in Gqeberha on October 21. There are three scenic routes to choose from: 21.1km, 10km and 5km.

Vitality is about making positive health choices. Whether you're a beginner walker or a seasoned runner looking to improve your best time, the Vitality Run Series offers you a fun and social way to get active outdoors, while enjoying beautiful locations across the country, says Dr Mosima Mabunda, head of wellness at Discovery Vitality.

Now in four provinces, the Vitality Run Series is one of the ways Vitality creates awareness of, and provides access to, the benefits of physical activity for overall improved health, Mabunda says.

Globally, one in four adults do not meet the recommended levels of physical activity, which increases their risk for several lifestyle-related chronic illnesses, poor mental health and obesity.

In SA, more than 20-million adults and 13% of children younger than five are not at a healthy weight, according to the Vitality’s “obecity” index. This index showed that engaged Discovery Vitality members, who record workouts more often, are twice more likely to be at a healthy weight than those who are less engaged, which highlights the role being active plays in a healthy body.

Moving enough is important for young and old. Exercise is not only about managing weight, but also ensures healthy growth and development in young people and helps to maintain overall wellbeing with age.

All it takes to get healthier is to be active for at least 150 to 300 minutes a week. Doing so helps to prevent and manage cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes, and reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety. Activities such as walking or running also improve thinking, learning and judgment skills.

So, what are you waiting for? Enter Rafi’s BayRun with Discovery Vitality now and change your health and the health of your city.

Event details

The Rafi’s BayRun with Discovery Vitality is taking place on October 21.

Each of the three routes starts and ends at Cape Recife High School rugby field.

Route Start time Entry fee Vitality points earned by Discovery Vitality members 5km 6am R50 800 10km 6.20am R100 1,100 21.1km 6.05am R150 2,000

Entries close on October 16.

This article was sponsored by Discovery Vitality.