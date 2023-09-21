On 17 September 2021, Stedin College and Primary School took possession of the buildings that used to house the Walmer Country Club. These were transformed into a school, a welcome addition to the educational facilities in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The first learners started at the school on 19 January 2022. The school offered classes from grade R to grade 8 in 2022, and this was extended to grade 9 in 2023. By 2026 the school will have its first grade 12 class who will sit the National Senior Certificate examinations.
The school will celebrate its second birthday on Friday 22 September 2023 to coincide with the Heritage Day long weekend. A Family Fun Day will be held on Saturday 23 September as part of the school’s birthday celebrations.
For more information please contact Wendy at marketing@stedin.co.za
You're invited to Stedin College and Primary School's Family Fun Day
