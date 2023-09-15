SPOTLIGHT | Local sci-fi ‘Headspace’ and Oz horror ‘Talk to Me’ hit screens; Lady Gaga's mother talks to us

In this week’s Spotlight, local goes galactic, teens dabble in the dark arts, and we bring you an exclusive interview with Lady Gaga’s philanthropist mother, as well a sneak peak of the Safta nominee celebrations.

The animated alien comedy-adventure Headspace is landing at cinemas this week. This proudly local movie has a voice line-up that includes Bonko Khoza, Chris van Rensburg and Nelisa Ngcobo and a captivating storyline. Three microscopic, peace-keeping aliens crash their spaceship into 14-year-old Norman’s cold drink and take up residence in his brain. They convince Norman and his friends to help them save Earth from Zolthard, an evil intergalactic villain.

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation has partnered with Cotton On to promote a kinder, braver world in the lead up to World Mental Health Day on October 10. R2.5m of the proceeds being raised from a limited-edition clothing range are going to young South Africans. Don’t miss Spotlight’s interview with Lady Gaga’s mother and foundation president, Cynthia Bissett Germanotta, and Cotton On’s Natalie Wills.

If you’re in the mood for some first-rate horror, Talk to Me is now showing in cinemas. Directed by Australian YouTube stars, twins Danny and Michael Philippou, it’s about a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits using a creepy embalmed hand. They become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them unleashes something evil. It stars veteran actress Miranda Otto and rising young stars Zoe Terakes, Sophie Wilde and Alexandra Jensen.

The 17th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) is almost here. Look out for Spotlight’s coverage of the nominee celebration leading up to September 30, as well as new and upcoming trailers of some big cinema releases.