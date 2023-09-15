And the winner of Warner Bros. SA’s 'Blue Beetle' competition is ...

Taking inspiration from the Scarab, jeweller Nevin Sher (aka The Diamond Guy), handcrafted a unique collector's item for one Blue Beetle fan to win.

The resulting prize, a decorative gold scarab beetle studded with sapphires and featuring the DC logo on the back, is worth more than R100,000. “It will be framed as an ornament, but if the winner would like, it could also be made into a pendant,” says Sher.

To stand a chance to win this bespoke treasure, superhero enthusiasts were asked to watch the Blue Beetle trailer and answer a question about it via an online entry form. Those who answered correctly were entered into a random draw — and Zaahid Khan was named the lucky winner.