'Blue Beetle' is now in cinemas: watch the trailer and you could win big
To celebrate superhero Blue Beetle's big screen debut, Warner Bros. SA is giving away a bejewelled collector's item worth more than R100,000
Superhero fans, the moment you've been waiting for has arrived: Blue Beetle, the epic new action movie based on the DC comic of the same name, is now showing in cinemas. And, to celebrate, Warner Bros. SA is giving away a one-a-kind collector’s item worth over R100,000.
The prize, an ornamental gold beetle studded with sapphires that features the DC logo on the back, was created by Nevin Sher (aka The Diamond Guy). It was inspired by the Scarab, an ancient relic that forever changes the life of the movie's main character, Jaime Reyes.
In the film, Jaime (Xolo Maridueña) returns home after graduating college only to discover that his life's been turned upside down. He learns his family’s business is failing, their rent is spiking due to gentrification and, worst of all, his father’s health is declining.
He suddenly feels the weight of the world on his shoulders and, in an attempt to help out, decides to look for a job rather than preparing to go to law school as planned. But fate has other ideas: Jamie unexpectedly finds himself in possession of the Scarab, an ancient relic that is, in fact, a sophisticated piece of alien biotechnology.
When the Scarab “chooses” Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he's granted control over a superhuman suit of armour capable of extraordinary powers, transforming him into the superhero, Blue Beetle.
“At first Jaime is reluctant to accept the power bestowed on him,” says Maridueña of Cobrai Kai fame. “Sometimes we are granted opportunities that we don't feel fit for, and we find out the meaning for them later. I think that's something really profound and something a lot of people will hopefully resonate with.”
“I’ve always had a problem with the fallacy that to be a hero, you cannot experience fear,” says Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto. “I believe that real heroes experience fear. But what makes them heroes is their reaction, being able to acknowledge it and still fight for the greater good of a community, of a society. [Blue Beetle] is a superhero that a lot of us can see ourselves represented in.”
Enter this competition and you could win a golden treasure
Celebrate the launch of Blue Beetle and you could win a gold-and-sapphire scarab ornament worth more than R100,000.
