SPOTLIGHT | Win R100,000 scarab as 'Blue Beetle' joins DC fray; 'Sound of Freedom' and new Dracula movie out
Alien biotech scarab beetle relic gives young man superpowers; blockbuster film on one man's fight to save trafficked kids; and supernatural horror on board a sailing vessel with an uninvited passenger
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
An unexpected hero is born in Blue Beetle, the latest instalment of the DC Superhero Extended Universe. Jaime Reyez becomes the symbiotic host to the Scarab, an alien biotech relic.
His newfound superpowers and exoskeleton armour turns his world upside down, ensuring loads of action, drama and even some comedy. The film stars Xolo Mariduena, George Lopez and Susan Sarandon.
Presenter Collette Prince interviewed director Angel Manuel Soto about this new cinema release, also on offer on IMAX and DBOX.
Don’t miss this week’s competition details to win a very exclusive precious stone-encrusted South African-designed scarab valued at R100,000, and watch an interview with the talented creator of this once-in-a-lifetime prize, jeweller Nevin Sher (The Diamond Guy).
The much talked about US box office surprise, Sound of Freedom, is also starting at cinemas this week. The film’s success must be credited to the highly relevant yet disturbing subject matter of human trafficking, as well as a philanthropic “pay it forward” campaign enabling consumers to put movie tickets in less economically fortunate people’s hands.
Visit www.gravelroadafrica.com/payitforward to participate in the pledge to enable others to see this film.
Award-winning director Alejandro Gomez Monteverde portrays the harrowing true story of a federal agent’s (Tim Ballard) daring mission to rescue children who have been trafficked. It stars Jim Caviezel as Tim, Mira Sorvino, Eduardo Verastegui, Bill Camp and Kurt Fuller. Next week’s episode features an interview with Ballard.
This week’s final cinema release sees the return of Dracula in The Last Voyage of the Demeter. Starring Javier Botet as Dracula, Corey Hawkins, Liam Cunningham and Aisling Franciosi, the story follows a doomed crew of a merchant ship sailing to London who discover they are not alone. This horror offering turns the voyage into a nightmare fight for survival.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
Competition giveaway: Win R100,000 jewellery piece, movie hampers
This week, Warner Brothers Pictures have partnered with one of SA's top jewellers, Nevin Sher, aka The Diamond Guy, to design a one-of-a-kind gold scarab beetle, studded with sapphires, to the value of R100,000.
We also have exclusive movie merchandise hampers of Blue Beetle, courtesy of DC and Warner Bros.
To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.