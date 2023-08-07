×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Celebrate superhero Blue Beetle's big screen debut and you could win

Warner Bros. SA is giving away a golden treasure worth more than R100,000 to mark the release of the awesome new action movie, 'Blue Beetle'. Enter now

07 August 2023
Xolo Maridueña stars as the title character in the new action-packed superhero movie 'Blue Beetle'.
Xolo Maridueña stars as the title character in the new action-packed superhero movie 'Blue Beetle'.
Image: Warner Bros. SA

An awesome new superhero will spring from the pages of DC's comic books and on to the big screen, when the action movie Blue Beetle soars into cinemas on August 18. And, to celebrate his debut, Warner Bros. SA is giving away a golden treasure worth more than R100,000.

Enter this competition and you could win a scarab beetle hand-crafted from gold and sapphires. This bespoke ornament is worth more than R100,000.
Enter this competition and you could win a scarab beetle hand-crafted from gold and sapphires. This bespoke ornament is worth more than R100,000.
Image: Warner Bros. SA

The prize, a hand-crafted ornamental gold scarab beetle studded with sapphires, created by Nevin Sher (aka The Diamond Guy), is a nod to the precious object that plays a starring role in this superhero's origin story.

In the movie, recent graduate Jaime Reyes (played by Xolo Maridueña of Cobra Kai fame) returns home from college only to find that home is not quite as he left it.

As Jaimie searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when he unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he's bestowed with an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero, Blue Beetle.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, and featuring a star-studded cast, Blue Beetle is a vibrant film that's packed with humour and heart. Watch the trailer below, then click here to enter the competition by answering a question about it.

Entries close on August 31 2023. Ts & Cs apply

This article was sponsored by Warner Bros. SA.

subscribe

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...
Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa

Latest