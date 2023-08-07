Celebrate superhero Blue Beetle's big screen debut and you could win

The prize, a hand-crafted ornamental gold scarab beetle studded with sapphires, created by Nevin Sher (aka The Diamond Guy), is a nod to the precious object that plays a starring role in this superhero's origin story.

In the movie, recent graduate Jaime Reyes (played by Xolo Maridueña of Cobra Kai fame) returns home from college only to find that home is not quite as he left it.

As Jaimie searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when he unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he's bestowed with an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero, Blue Beetle.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, and featuring a star-studded cast, Blue Beetle is a vibrant film that's packed with humour and heart. Watch the trailer below, then click here to enter the competition by answering a question about it.