Lifestyle

You're invited to the launch of the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival

Live stream this event on July 26 to find out which jazz giants will be headlining this year's festival

25 July 2023
The 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival, hosted in association with TimesLIVE and Sowetan, will be taking place on September 29 and 30 in Johannesburg.
Image: 123RF/isaxar

Soulful tunes, joyful grooves and swinging rhythms ... you'll “feel the jazz everywhere” when the annual Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival returns to Joburg this September. 

Now in its 24th year, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz is SA's premier jazz event. Hosted in association with TimesLIVE and Sowetan, the 2023 edition will feature a veritable who's who of the best local and international jazz artists.

The star-studded line-up will be announced at the festival's official launch on Wednesday — and you're invited to live-stream this exclusive event on the TimesLIVE website from 4pm to 8pm. Not only will you be the first to find out which jazz giants will be headlining this year's festival, but there are also some fantastic surprises in store.

Don't miss the virtual launch of the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival: bookmark this page on the TimesLIVE website so you can easily tune in to the live stream.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank Joy of Jazz.

