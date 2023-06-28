Win a mountain bike at the annual NMB Stadium MTB Challenge

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will host its annual Mountain Bike (MTB) Challenge on July 2.
This race will consist of multiple laps through the various levels of the stadium which will include the stadium precinct and identified areas around the North End Lake.
Entrants will be riding for their share of the R9000 prize money that is up for grabs. The first 150 paid entries will also receive goodie bags. The event is also open to children.
WIN a Mountain Bike!
Enter the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Mountain Bike Challenge and you could WIN a Mountain Bike! To enter, simply register for the NMB Stadium Mountain Bike Challenge and your race number will be added automatically to a lucky draw! There’s a bike up for grabs in both the adult and kids division. Winners will be anounced at the event. Terms and conditions are applicable.
This article was paid for by Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Sponsored
This article was paid for by Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
