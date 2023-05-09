Call for students to enter The Herald Youth Day competition

Students and scholars stand a chance to win amazing prizes, by participating in The Herald’s Youth Day art and creative writing competition.
The competition, which aims to tell stories and share artwork produced “by the youth, for the youth”, is open to scholars and university students, across Nelson Mandela Bay. Winning entries are published in The Herald Youth Day supplement, which can be found in The Herald newspaper on Youth Day (16 June).
The Herald team will be seeking out the best articles, poetry and creative art, under the following themes: The challenges youth face (eg. peer pressure, social media, negative stereotyping, drugs & alcohol abuse) | careers & socio-economic factors that influence career decisions | crime | unemployment & poverty | environmental impacts | a letter from the youth | youth related interests (eg. sport, music, culture)
Submission requirements:
- Articles (open to students from Grade 8 – Tertiary)
Articles must be submitted in a Word document, with a minimum of 400 words and a max of 1000 words.
- Creative writing / Poetry (open to students from Grade 3 to Grade 12)
Writing must be submitted in a Word document, with a maximum of 400 words.
- Drawings / Art (open to students from Grade 3 to Grade 12)
Artwork must be submitted as a high res, full colour JPEG or PDF
Email your entry to ecads@arena.africa before 2 June 2023. The students full name, grade, age and school must appear on the entry.
Terms and conditions:
STRICTLY no foul language, derogatory statements, or misleading statistics is allowed. The judges decision is final. By entering this competition, you give The Herald permission to publish your entry in The Herald Youth Day supplement.
