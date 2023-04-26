Since gaining stardom after a video of her dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele went viral in 2021, Uncle Waffles has been basking in success.
Uncle Waffles, who received the “Best DJ Africa award” at the African Muzik Magazine Awards, has been receiving recognition across the globe from renowned stars.
She has received a co-sign from rapper Drake and American singer Omarion lauded Uncle Waffles for delivering an amazing performance when attending one of her gigs.
“You [are] something special. Congratulations. I had a blast,” he wrote.
WATCH | Uncle Waffles does her 'Yahyuppiyah' with Ciara
Image: Instagram/ Ciara
Lungelihle “Uncle Waffles” Zwane is undeniably well acquainted when it comes to international stars and the circle just keeps getting bigger.
Mzansi has been marvelling at her international connections after she met American singer Ciara.
The amapiano sensation shot up the trends lists when she shared a video of her doing her viral Yahyuppiyah challenge with the Like A Boy hit maker.
Watch the video below:
DJ Uncle Waffles performed at Coachella in the past two weekends, making history as the first amapiano DJ to grace the main stage in a prime-time slot.
The Tanzania hit maker shot up trends lists, with many praising her for delivering a great performance with choreography and high energy.
Ciara also shared a snippet of her performance on her Instagram stories, gushing over the musician.
“I just love Uncle Waffles. She's everything.”
Image: Instagram/ Ciara
