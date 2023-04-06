More bang for your buck: why buying a preloved car makes sense

We can all agree that driving off the showroom floor in a brand-new car gives you a great feeling, but these days that feeling comes with a price tag that can easily break the bank.

That's why many financially savvy South Africans are turning to used car dealers in search of quality preloved vehicles. Not only can this save you money, but a used car can provide the same satisfaction as a new one and will provide you with reliable transport for many years to come.

Here are some of benefits of buying a used car:

You can get more bang for your buck

On average, used cars cost almost 50% less than new cars. Not only does this make them more affordable, but it means you can get more for your money as a vehicle with expensive extras such as climate control, USB docks and Bluetooth capabilities may now be within budget.

So, if you've been eyeing an expensive car but can't afford this year's model, you could consider opting for a two- or three-year model, which will provide you with the same satisfaction at a more pocket-friendly price.

Less vehicle depreciation

New cars typically depreciate about 20%-25% when driven off the lot, and an additional 10% in the first year. With a used car, there is lower or no depreciation because the bulk of the depreciation has already occurred.

Lower insurance costs

Your car’s value and mileage are the primary factors your insurance company considers when determining their rates. This means that the cost of insuring a used car is usually lower than that of a new car.

Lower dealership fees

The dealership fees associated with buying a car vary across the country, but such fees are less expensive when purchasing a pre-owned car than a new one, as the cost of the vehicle is lower in the first place.

A wide variety to choose from

Every year new car models are released and, though there are many to choose from, there is significantly less variety available than when buying a used car.

Extended warranty

One of the main concerns about buying a used car is whether the vehicle will still be under warranty. If the factory warranty has not yet expired, it can easily be transferred to the car's new owner. Certified dealers may also offer you the option to purchase an extended warranty.

Certified and thoroughly inspected

According to the Consumer Protection Act of 2008, a car should be sold in a reasonable condition to fulfil its utility. Trustworthy dealers will only sell you a vehicle of the highest possible quality, given its price, mileage, age and other considerations.

Another benefit is that such dealers can provide you with the full service history of the used car you're considering buying, including the number of previous owners, whether it’s been in any accidents and more. Knowing a vehicle's history gives you an idea of how it will perform in the future and, having all this information at hand, will give you piece of mind that you're making a wise buy.

However, the best way to guarantee you'll have peace of mind is to purchase a used vehicle from a credible dealer with an excellent track record such as the Kelston Motor Group.

The dealership has a wide range of used cars in brilliant condition for you to choose from — and you can start shopping right now. Simply browse the company's website and you're sure to find a preloved vehicle that suits your budget, style and lifestyle.

In addition, the Kelston Motor Group offers financing options to make your purchase more affordable and convenient. With its expertise in the industry, you can trust that you'll be getting a great deal on a reliable used car.

This article was sponsored by Kelston Motor Group.