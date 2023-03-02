You hear with your brain, not your ears

Most people would assume that your ears are responsible for hearing, when they actually play a secondary role in the hearing process.

Your ears are just a collection dish for sound, while your brain does most of the work, by decoding what the ears send it. It is the brain’s job to turn the sound signals, sent to the auditory part of the brain, into a coherent message. This is called auditory processing.

The brain can filter out unimportant sounds, helping us to concentrate on what we are listening to. It also boosts the volume of our own speech, helping us to hear our own voices. Keeping the brain stimulated and actively involved in the auditory process will preserve the relevant brain pathways.

Hearing loss can result in the brain not receiving the needed stimulus, which will cause long-term shortfalls in the auditory process. What’s more, untreated hearing loss will deprive the brain of important auditory stimulation, possibly resulting in irreversible brain deterioration and even brain shrinkage.