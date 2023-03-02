You hear with your brain, not your ears
Most people would assume that your ears are responsible for hearing, when they actually play a secondary role in the hearing process.
Your ears are just a collection dish for sound, while your brain does most of the work, by decoding what the ears send it. It is the brain’s job to turn the sound signals, sent to the auditory part of the brain, into a coherent message. This is called auditory processing.
The brain can filter out unimportant sounds, helping us to concentrate on what we are listening to. It also boosts the volume of our own speech, helping us to hear our own voices. Keeping the brain stimulated and actively involved in the auditory process will preserve the relevant brain pathways.
Hearing loss can result in the brain not receiving the needed stimulus, which will cause long-term shortfalls in the auditory process. What’s more, untreated hearing loss will deprive the brain of important auditory stimulation, possibly resulting in irreversible brain deterioration and even brain shrinkage.
Did you know?
The World Health Organization has declared March 3 2023 as World Hearing Day
The brain can also be a culprit when it comes to auditory processing disorder. The ears may be receiving the necessary auditory signals, but if the brain is having trouble processing them, it can result in hearing loss or hearing impairment. So even with amplification (hearing aids and so on) the brain would still struggle to understand the sounds. This often occurs as a result of untreated hearing loss, ageing or structural abnormalities.
Other causes of auditory processing disorder are Alzeimher’s, birth defects, a head injury or illnesses such as meningitis.
Early intervention with hearing loss is key to managing the brain’s role in the auditory process. Procrastinating treatment could result in auditory deprivation, where the brain “forgets” how to interpret speech. Diagnostic hearing testing and customised hearing instrument fittings can help to decrease the chances of auditory processing disorder. Finding (and wearing) the right hearing aid stimulates the part of the brain responsible for understanding speech.
