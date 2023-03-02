Spec-Savers now gives your ears the same expert care as your eyes

Chanté Venter, audiologist at Spec-Savers Walmer Park in Gqeberha, says there are important reasons to have regular hearing tests throughout your life. “On average, it takes people who are struggling with hearing loss symptoms between seven and 10 years before they have their hearing tested, which results in delayed treatment.

“Aside from the fact that older adults who use hearing aids show reduced depression symptoms and improved quality of life, the risk of dementia may be up to five times greater among those with untreated hearing loss.”

“But hearing loss isn’t reserved for older folk,” she says. “Many young adults and an estimated 12.5% of children aged six to 19 show signs of noise-induced hearing loss.”

Much like a vision test, regular hearing tests allow your audiologist to track changes in your hearing and make recommendations as required. Each hearing test is a baseline for all the tests you have in the future, allowing your audiologist to instantly identify any changes or warning signs of hearing loss, including earwax build-up and noise-induced hearing loss.

This article was sponsored by Spec-Savers.