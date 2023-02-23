Separating fact from fiction: what going off-grid really means

By definition, going “off-grid” refers to disconnecting from the electrical grid and relying on self-sustaining, renewable energy sources. However, people tend to have varying ideas of what this actually means when it comes to the practicalities of powering their homes.

If you're considering going off-grid, it's important to separate fact from fiction, so you can invest in an alternative energy solution that'll meet your needs — and your expectations.

The first fact is that going off-grid can reduce your reliance on fossil fuels and potentially lower your carbon footprint. This of course requires significant planning and investment to establish a reliable off-grid system for powering your home.

Going off-grid can also offer greater independence and self-sufficiency, particularly in remote locations or in a country such as SA, where we're subject to frequent load-shedding as well as unplanned power outages.

A common misconception is that going off-grid is always cheaper than staying on the grid. While you may save money in the long run, the initial investment and ongoing maintenance costs can be significant, which you should be aware of before embarking on your off-grid journey.