Separating fact from fiction: what going off-grid really means
Is going off-grid cheaper than staying on-grid? And will it make you completely self-sufficient? Rentech answers these and other questions about alternative energy solutions
By definition, going “off-grid” refers to disconnecting from the electrical grid and relying on self-sustaining, renewable energy sources. However, people tend to have varying ideas of what this actually means when it comes to the practicalities of powering their homes.
If you're considering going off-grid, it's important to separate fact from fiction, so you can invest in an alternative energy solution that'll meet your needs — and your expectations.
The first fact is that going off-grid can reduce your reliance on fossil fuels and potentially lower your carbon footprint. This of course requires significant planning and investment to establish a reliable off-grid system for powering your home.
Going off-grid can also offer greater independence and self-sufficiency, particularly in remote locations or in a country such as SA, where we're subject to frequent load-shedding as well as unplanned power outages.
A common misconception is that going off-grid is always cheaper than staying on the grid. While you may save money in the long run, the initial investment and ongoing maintenance costs can be significant, which you should be aware of before embarking on your off-grid journey.
Another misconception about going off-grid is that it translates into complete self-sufficiency. Depending on your location, your budget and the size of your system, you may still need to rely on the grid or backup power sources at times. So, you can opt to go completely off-grid or semi off-grid.
On an off-grid system, the connection from the national power provider is completely disconnected and the account with the energy provider cancelled, saving on monthly connection costs.
Semi off-grid systems can keep the national power provider connection in case of very long outages or smaller battery banks, using grid power to power appliances when or if necessary.
These systems can be set to use solar power as the first option. When the available solar energy is insufficient or non-existent (such as in the evening), they can draw power from battery banks as a second option. Drawing power from Eskom or a generator would be the third option in instances where there's been prolonged rain or smaller battery banks have been depleted.
It's worth bearing in mind that despite the often considerable investment in going completely off-grid, the installation of your solar system will save you money on your energy bills over the longer-term and give you peace of mind in a time where energy provision is inconsistent. Moreover, your installation can increase the value of your home, making it more attractive to potential buyers.
If you're considering going off-grid, it's important to evaluate your energy needs, location and budget to determine the best approach. This may involve a combination of renewable energy sources, energy-efficient appliances and lifestyle changes to reduce your overall energy consumption.
Consulting a professional company in the renewable energy industry — such as Rentech, which has a robust track record as one of the leading suppliers of solar batteries and backup power solutions — can help you make an informed decision and design a system that meets your specific needs and expectations.
