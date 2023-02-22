Linkside Pre-Primary School celebrates 50 years of putting learners first
This well-respected all boys' school continues to live up to its 'LOVE*LAUGH*LEARN' motto
Michael Mallett had the honour of being the first pupil to walk through the gate when Linkside Pre-Primary School opened its doors in Mill Park, Gqeberha, in 1973.
This year, LPP, as it's affectionately known, is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary. There are now 100 boys enrolled and among them is Matt Drinkwater, the great-grandson of the school's first principal, Peggy Lincey.
Matt's enrolment is not only a fitting tribute to Lincey, but it's proof that, though much has changed over the years, the heart and spirit of the school remains the same: it's a place where children come first.
The all boys' school has two grade 00 and two grade R classes — the Leopards, Rhinos, Dolphins and Eagles — and when learners graduate and head off to primary school (many apply to Grey Junior), they leave well-prepared and disciplined.
LPP's dedicated staff are not only highly skilled, but firm and kind. They believe that if the boys are happy and try their best, they have succeeded in the jobs.
Fun facts about Linkside Pre-Primary School
Did you know LPP originally had three classes named the Bees, Butterflies and
Beetles?
In 1992, the classes were renamed the Bunnies, Squirrels and Owls.
When the demand for enrollment grew, a fourth class — the Frogs — was added in 2009.
In 2012, it was decided to rename the classes in honor of endangered species. Today they are the Leopards, Rhinos, Dolphins and Eagles.
There's a history of long service among the staff, which is testament to how passionate they are about the school.
Roxy Smith, teacher of the Rhino class, says that she's had the privilege of being part of the Linkside family for the past 16 years — “and a real privilege it is!”
Joanne Blow has been teaching the Dolphin class for the past 13 years. She says you're never too old to learn something new about yourself through the eyes (and mouths) of 5-year-olds.
The school's motto “LOVE*LAUGH*LEARN” is summed up by Shannon Connell, the Leopard class teacher: “For the past 11 years, Linkside has been a place of love for me. We have felt love and watched the boys share love for each other — whether it was a hug or helping someone who got hurt on the playground.
“It's been a place to laugh. We have heard the boys’ laughter in class and on the playground. We have laughed with the boys and with our colleagues. It’s our happy place.
“It's also been a place to learn. We've tried to instil a love of learning in each boy who has crossed our paths. But most importantly, each child has helped us learn and grow into the teachers we are today.”
That's not to say LPP hasn't been thrown some curveballs over the past 50 years, but the school's management team has “caught” these “balls” and scored “home runs” with the solutions they've come up with.
For instance, when the opening of several all girls' pre-primary schools led to a decline in enrolment numbers, the unanimous decision was to transform LPP from a co-ed school to an all boys' one. This was done in 2015 and has proved to be a great success.
When it was discovered that serious downpours could present a flood risk, Alpha Omega Construction installed storm water drains in the playground in record time. This presented an opportunity to redesign the space, which now rivals any great playground in SA, and serves as an extended classroom with equipment that encourages the boys to have fun, while also developing their gross motor skills.
During Covid-19 lockdowns, online sessions were introduced, and to overcome the challenges brought about by load-shedding, Mather Electrical installed solar panels to ensure the school's lights stay on and learning continues.
Other noteworthy donors include Victor Pretorius of Cool Projects, who donated air conditioners for each classroom in 2011, and Martin Taverner of Tavcor Motor Group, who has sponsored the school's now famous Tavcor T-shirt for the past 13 years.
The well-established and well-regarded establishment that LPP has become today is thanks to every person and parent who has donated, supported, become involved with, been a great ambassador for, and trusted the school with their most precious possession over the years.
To celebrate it's 50th anniversary, LPP is calling on past parents, pupils and staff members to share their fond memories and photos of their time at the school (particularly any photos from 1973 to 1996). To do so, visit the Linkside Pre-Primary School Facebook page to fill in a commemorative questionnaire, or WhatsApp the school on 079-340-2849 with your contact details.
