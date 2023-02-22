Linkside Pre-Primary School celebrates 50 years of putting learners first

Michael Mallett had the honour of being the first pupil to walk through the gate when Linkside Pre-Primary School opened its doors in Mill Park, Gqeberha, in 1973.

This year, LPP, as it's affectionately known, is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary. There are now 100 boys enrolled and among them is Matt Drinkwater, the great-grandson of the school's first principal, Peggy Lincey.

Matt's enrolment is not only a fitting tribute to Lincey, but it's proof that, though much has changed over the years, the heart and spirit of the school remains the same: it's a place where children come first.

The all boys' school has two grade 00 and two grade R classes — the Leopards, Rhinos, Dolphins and Eagles — and when learners graduate and head off to primary school (many apply to Grey Junior), they leave well-prepared and disciplined.

LPP's dedicated staff are not only highly skilled, but firm and kind. They believe that if the boys are happy and try their best, they have succeeded in the jobs.