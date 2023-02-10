×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Sponsored

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Advertisement

10 February 2023

Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Shop now at the Prestons Liquor Stores online

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech

Most Read