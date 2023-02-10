×

10 February 2023

Death notice

- Robert Maxwell Le Roux 

06 February 1956  -  31 January 2023

 

I salute you my beloved brother 

Your life and legacy like no other 

Although your soul will always fly high 

Over your beautiful Baviaans sky

Memories always close to my heart will lie

 

Condolences to all he’s children and my sisters

Deon 

