Death notice
- Robert Maxwell Le Roux
06 February 1956 - 31 January 2023
I salute you my beloved brother
Your life and legacy like no other
Although your soul will always fly high
Over your beautiful Baviaans sky
Memories always close to my heart will lie
Condolences to all he’s children and my sisters
Deon
