No water cut worries for students living in style at CampusKey
CampusKey's luxe rental accommodation provides students with everything they need to succeed in their studies — from free Wi-Fi to boreholes for an uninterrupted water supply
If you're looking for luxe rental accommodation that'll put you at the heart of a vibrant student community, you'll find it at CampusKey.
Designed with everything students need to learn and grow, CampusKey's apartment buildings are located in major “varsity cities” around SA. This includes Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Pretoria, Potchefstroom, Stellenbosch and Gqeberha.
CampusKey has two campuses in Gqeberha — 9th Avenue and Scarborough Street — both located in Summerstrand. This means they're a stone's throw from the beach, a mere 3km from Nelson Mandela University, and a stroll away from Summerstrand Village Shopping Centre and Boardwalk Mall.
These campuses not only tick the boxes for their safe and convenient locations, but also for offering a wide range of stylish accommodation options to suit different budgets.
For an all-inclusive monthly rental, you'll get a private, non-sharing bedroom with either a shared or private bathroom and kitchen in a fully furnished apartment decked out with trendy, modern décor.
Each campus offers communal spaces to socialise and study, on-site gyms, laundries and free Wi-Fi.
Another big bonus about living at a CampusKey campus is that you won't have to worry about the water outages plaguing Gqeberha, which has been in the grip of a tough drought since 2015.
As a solution to the crisis, boreholes have been drilled at both the 9th Avenue and Scarborough Street properties, making them independent from the municipal water supply.
This is just one example of how the CampusKey brand is constantly innovating to ensure the students who call its campuses home have everything they need to succeed in their studies, while living in comfort and style.
This article was paid for by CampusKey.