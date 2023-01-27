No water cut worries for students living in style at CampusKey

If you're looking for luxe rental accommodation that'll put you at the heart of a vibrant student community, you'll find it at CampusKey.

Designed with everything students need to learn and grow, CampusKey's apartment buildings are located in major “varsity cities” around SA. This includes Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Pretoria, Potchefstroom, Stellenbosch and Gqeberha.

CampusKey has two campuses in Gqeberha — 9th Avenue and Scarborough Street — both located in Summerstrand. This means they're a stone's throw from the beach, a mere 3km from Nelson Mandela University, and a stroll away from Summerstrand Village Shopping Centre and Boardwalk Mall.

These campuses not only tick the boxes for their safe and convenient locations, but also for offering a wide range of stylish accommodation options to suit different budgets.

For an all-inclusive monthly rental, you'll get a private, non-sharing bedroom with either a shared or private bathroom and kitchen in a fully furnished apartment decked out with trendy, modern décor.