20 Kouga community initiatives get boost from Woodlands Dairy

Woodlands Diary has been at the forefront of driving sustainability since 2012 in the Humansdorp area. Driven by senior management and backed by stakeholders, the company has focused on minimising their impact on the environment from farm to factory and home.

Their sustainability initiatives have been aligned to consider the objectives of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and over the past decade, Woodlands Dairy has demonstrated its commitment to taking action and improving their sustainable efforts.

Over the years, the company’s pillars of people, planet and profit have evolved to environmental, social and governance factors, which shape their strategic thinking.

Woodlands Dairy oversees a number of corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives, which form part of their social values and were created to achieve a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable society. The primary goals of the company’s CSI objectives are: no poverty, zero hunger and good health and wellbeing.

In 2022, Woodlands Dairy supported 20 CSI projects in the Kouga region, which focus on education, health, infrastructure and feeding the vulnerable.

Some of these projects include:

Child Welfare SA (Humansdorp): Many eager learners had a great first day of school, as Woodlands Dairy provided new uniforms, school shoes, jackets and backpacks to help them accomplish their school goals for 2022.

Sewende Laan Soup Kitchen: Since 2009, Woodlands Dairy has provided groceries on a monthly basis, which helps to feed 100 people in the Sewende Laan community three times a week.

Shekinah Soup Kitchen: They do great work in the community by providing meals to children and families during these tough economic times. Woodlands Dairy provides milk and groceries monthly, which enables them to add dairy goodness to their meal plan.