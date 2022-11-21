Gqeberha community initiatives get R170K boost from BASF
With this donation, the Incubating Great Engineering Minds programme and Missionvale Care Centre can continue their work in improving the lives of disadvantaged communities
As part of BASF's support for initiatives that uplift disadvantaged communities, the company donated R110,000 to the Incubating Great Engineering Minds (iGEMS) programme and R60,000 to the Missionvale Care Centre this year.
“We live and work in a great community, and as a company we are thankful for any opportunity to show support and assist organisations who do such great work in the area,” says Paul Mandersloot, BASF site director in Gqeberha.
As one of the world's leading chemical companies, the iGEMS donation solidifies BASF's effort in promoting and improving maths, science and engineering education in schools. BASF has been a supporter of the iGEMS programme since 2016.
During this period, the company has hosted 11 students doing their learnership year. Five students went on to study chemical engineering, two mechanical engineering, two mechatronics, one computer science, and a millwright apprenticeship.
iGEMS general manager Berenice Rose says their programme aligns with the needs of the automotive, construction, renewable energy and related sectors.
“We aim to transform the lives of disadvantaged learners in Nelson Mandela Bay by developing and placing employable, work-ready graduate engineers who possess the will to add value to their workplace,” she says.
“Through our partnership-driven approach, we invest in youth who acquire a strong work ethic and the self-belief to succeed in becoming skilled future graduate professionals, which contributes to positive economic growth and reducing youth unemployment. We are committed to incubating engineering graduates who display leadership and professionalism,” says Rose.
Eighty percent of iGEMS students have been successful in obtaining bursaries for tertiary studies, with the first group of engineers graduating at the beginning of 2022.
BASF and iGEMS are proud to report the 100% employment of these graduates.
A donation of IT equipment was made to Missionvale Care Centre. The centre is a multifunctional facility that provides a range of services to residents, from education to nutrition and wellness.
“Our partnership with BASF spans more than a decade. What makes it special are the incredible people we have come to know over the years. It is evident the company's culture is one that focuses on giving back and making a positive impact in the community the business operates,” says Linda van Oudheusden, Missionvale Care Centre marketing manager.
“The support from BASF has ensured that we can continue our work and expand on activities. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude and appreciation for everything BASF has made possible.”
BASF’s Gqeberha manufacturing facility has produced more than 50-million catalysts for the global automotive industry since the business was established in SA in 1994. This manufacturing site produces catalysts for automobile and truck manufacturers worldwide.
This article was paid for by BASF.