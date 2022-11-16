Khanyisela College ends 15-year anniversary celebrations with graduation and Black Friday specials

In 2022, Khanyisela College celebrates its 15-year anniversary as a leading FET institution in Gqeberha.

To mark this milestone, the Level 1 broad-based BEE (BBBEE) college ended the year on a high note with a graduation ceremony.

On November 17 2022, almost 200 students graduated in the biannual ceremony that took place at the Diaz Club, Newton Park.

Graduating from skills programmes and qualifications ranging from NQF Level 2 to Level 6, students proudly crossed the podium and basked in the fruits of their labour.

Khanyisela College offers accredited qualifications ranging from NQF Level 1 to NQF Level 6. The college prides itself on its speciality in leadership development and corporate education and training. Khanyisela College offers students a flexible learning journey and payment structure, which can help make their dreams a reality.

With clients from corporate and government as well as parastatals and individuals, the college takes care to treat all learners with the same level of respect and with a common goal in mind: a successful result with valuable, practical skills learnt.

The learning material is created with passion and curated in a way that helps learners push through their practical training. The supportive facilitators also ensure the college maintains their standard 75% throughput rate.

Improve your facilitation, assessor and moderation skills with Khanyisela College

Khanyisela College is running a special for Black Friday this November where successful applicants can qualify for a not-to-miss 20% discount on some of the most popular courses. Click here to see if you qualify for the courses on offer.

The carefully selected facilitators, who bring the vision to life and fit the culture of our vibrant college, are positive about their work.