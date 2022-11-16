Khanyisela College ends 15-year anniversary celebrations with graduation and Black Friday specials
If you want to improve your facilitation, assessor and moderation skills, don’t miss the college’s Black Friday deal where you can get 20% off on selected courses
In 2022, Khanyisela College celebrates its 15-year anniversary as a leading FET institution in Gqeberha.
To mark this milestone, the Level 1 broad-based BEE (BBBEE) college ended the year on a high note with a graduation ceremony.
On November 17 2022, almost 200 students graduated in the biannual ceremony that took place at the Diaz Club, Newton Park.
Graduating from skills programmes and qualifications ranging from NQF Level 2 to Level 6, students proudly crossed the podium and basked in the fruits of their labour.
Khanyisela College offers accredited qualifications ranging from NQF Level 1 to NQF Level 6. The college prides itself on its speciality in leadership development and corporate education and training. Khanyisela College offers students a flexible learning journey and payment structure, which can help make their dreams a reality.
With clients from corporate and government as well as parastatals and individuals, the college takes care to treat all learners with the same level of respect and with a common goal in mind: a successful result with valuable, practical skills learnt.
The learning material is created with passion and curated in a way that helps learners push through their practical training. The supportive facilitators also ensure the college maintains their standard 75% throughput rate.
Improve your facilitation, assessor and moderation skills with Khanyisela College
Khanyisela College is running a special for Black Friday this November where successful applicants can qualify for a not-to-miss 20% discount on some of the most popular courses. Click here to see if you qualify for the courses on offer.
The carefully selected facilitators, who bring the vision to life and fit the culture of our vibrant college, are positive about their work.
Khanyisela College contact details
11 King Edward Street, Newton Park, Gqeberha 041-361-0224 info@khanyisela.co.a
Facilitator Wendy Erasmus raves about her experience with the college: “The learning material is perfectly aligned to the relevant unit standards and is practical, logical, and applicable to the workplace. It is a rewarding experience to work in such a supportive and professional environment. The college staff reflect the support and commitment instilled through strong leadership and willingness to ensure a high standard of training and empowerment.”
Khanyisela College students respond positively to the training methodology, as the college offers theoretical and practical components to most courses. Because of this, the college has a high student return rate.
“The content we are taught in class is easy to understand and if the course proves otherwise, the facilitator is always willing to go that extra mile, so that one is found competent,” says one of the graduates.
A training institution with world-class standards and practices, Khanyisela College is worth a visit. You can be assured of a warm welcome from reception to classroom.
This article was paid for by Khanyisela College.