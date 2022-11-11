×

JMR Group

11 November 2022

This person will be responsible to assist customers with sales, orders and quotes as well as control and coordinate stock. 

Requirements 

- Sales and/or stock experience will be an advantage (2 years) 

- Grade 12 

- Drivers license with 2 years driving experience 

- Hard working, reliable and presentable 

- Interest in technical aspect of transport industry 

- Clear communication and client liaison skills 

- Computer skills - Email, Excel, Evolution 

- Work accurate and efficient 

Email a short CV to neill@jmrgroup.co.za 

