Make your festive season extra merry with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

Food is one of our favourite guests for social gatherings during the festive season. If you are tired of dusting off the same old recipes to prepare dishes for family and friends, then the last instalment of The Herald Cooking Masterclass for 2022 is definitely for you.

Themed “Merry meal: festive season feasting”, the cooking experience taking place on Thursday December 8 2022 is the final in-person masterclass in the culinary series sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Guided in step-by-step cooking by Capsicum Culinary Studio professional chefs Nadia Pillay and Donovan Miller, participants are in for a surprise cooked up by the chefs.

“The meal is based on Christmas flavours and textures, but it includes a surprise participants will not expect. Food is what brings us all together at the end of a long year. This year we have no restrictions so it will be a time of sharing with family and friends in a spirit of thanksgiving and celebration. We have also included ideas shared by participants from previous masterclasses and incorporated them into our menu planning,” says Pillay.

While the main dish will remain a surprise, the side dishes the participants will prepare are Brussels sprouts with bacon and maple syrup — browned and toasted in the oven; roasted butternut, feta and cranberry salad; and blue cheese and hazelnut crumbed hasselback potatoes.

The team from Three Peaks Wine is equally excited to attend the masterclass to interact with participants and suggest the best wine pairing on the night.

Mount Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Bust says the festive season side dishes would pair magnificently with three wine options. “Our easy drinking newly-launched Three Peaks cabernet sauvignon, our Three Peaks merlot with its fruit forward finish, or the choice of our creamier and lighter unoaked chardonnay for the white wine enthusiasts, will balance perfectly with the flavours in these delectable side dishes.”

Checkers will provide all the ingredients for this masterclass. Known for convenience, quality and freshness, the brand has successfully positioned itself as offering value and appealing to the mid-to-upper consumer market.

Through constant innovation, Checkers continues to introduce customers to an ever-growing range of exclusive, affordable private label products, including Forage & Feast, Simple Truth and Oh My Goodness!

Participants can win five Checkers product hampers valued at more than R2,000 and, in the spirit of giving, 20 lucky participants stand a chance to win a bottle of Three Peaks wine, a branded event apron and an eight-month complimentary starter subscription to The Herald and Weekend Post.

Limited tickets are available for the Festive Season Masterclass taking place on Thursday, December 8 2022 from 6pm to 8pm.

The cost of a ticket is R380 a person and includes a welcome drink, a Checkers basket with ingredients, a dining experience, a complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine, compliments of Three Peaks wine.

