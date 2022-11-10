Get ready to LOL at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Comedy Jam

Some of SA's most hilarious comedians will be winging their way to the Bay as Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium's annual Comedy Jam returns on Saturday, November 26.

Kicking off at 6.30pm, this year's event boasts an exciting lineup of talent that guarantees it'll be an evening "jam-packed full of amusement", says Phumulani Hlatshwayo, the stadium's commerical HOD.

Comedy lovers can look forward to side-splitting stand-up acts by Alfred Adriaan, Siya Seya, Luphelo Kodwa, Ndumiso Lindi and Shimmy Isaacs. Local favourite and funny guy, Francois Scholtz, will be the night's MC, with DJ Zain SA hitting the decks.

Trust us, it'll be no joke if you miss out on this awesome event. Book your tickets now at Ticket Pro — they offer great value-for-money at R200 per person.

This article was paid for by Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.