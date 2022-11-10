Saturday, November 12 will see top Cape Town based DJs and entertainers head down to The VIP Lounge Dockside for a club event dubbed The Cape Town with Love, Mother City Takeover.
DJ and GoodHope FM presenter Dr Jules joins organiser and GoodHope FM presenter Stan Mars along with Super Producer DJ Chello, Musical Artists TwinzSpin, Old School DJ Grant Lesch and popular Youtuber, Devdondidit, for a one night only performance.
The project is the brainchild of radio DJ Stan Mars who has spent the last 25 years as part of the entertainment industry and is passionate about seeing a cross-pollination of talent in the country.
"I just recently hosted PE's finest here in Cape Town, which was a smashing hit. After visiting Gqeberha earlier in this year, I realised there was potential to host an event there and introduce Cape Town's hottest entertainers to the city. This would be a first for me to do an event of this caliber in PE, however I have no doubt of the success around hosting this event," he said.
Stan Mars Entertainment is on a mission to introduce the best and top entertainers from South African provincial cities to other provincial cities, in the hopes of creating opportunities for collaborations and wider exposure.
Tickets cost R120 and can be purchased on Quicket.
This press release was supplied by Big Mouth Entertainment.
Sponsored
Cape Town With Love
Saturday, November 12 will see top Cape Town based DJs and entertainers head down to The VIP Lounge Dockside for a club event dubbed The Cape Town with Love, Mother City Takeover.
DJ and GoodHope FM presenter Dr Jules joins organiser and GoodHope FM presenter Stan Mars along with Super Producer DJ Chello, Musical Artists TwinzSpin, Old School DJ Grant Lesch and popular Youtuber, Devdondidit, for a one night only performance.
The project is the brainchild of radio DJ Stan Mars who has spent the last 25 years as part of the entertainment industry and is passionate about seeing a cross-pollination of talent in the country.
"I just recently hosted PE's finest here in Cape Town, which was a smashing hit. After visiting Gqeberha earlier in this year, I realised there was potential to host an event there and introduce Cape Town's hottest entertainers to the city. This would be a first for me to do an event of this caliber in PE, however I have no doubt of the success around hosting this event," he said.
Stan Mars Entertainment is on a mission to introduce the best and top entertainers from South African provincial cities to other provincial cities, in the hopes of creating opportunities for collaborations and wider exposure.
Tickets cost R120 and can be purchased on Quicket.
This press release was supplied by Big Mouth Entertainment.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure