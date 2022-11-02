Relocating? Manage your move with this easy, centralised online platform

If you’re planning a move, chances are you’re feeling the stress. There’s a lot to think about and organise, not to mention the physical act of moving all your belongings. But what if there was a way to make the whole process easier and less stressful?

Wise Move, the new “local is lekker” online platform that is changing the way people move in SA, is the answer. Wise Move allows you to get multiple quotes from independent, local moving companies quickly and easily.

It takes the hassle out of dealing with different moving companies by providing a single point of contact for everything. No more calling around, guesswork or overpriced quotes.

One of the biggest benefits of using this new online platform is its simplicity: Enter your moving details onto the Wise Move form and you’ll instantly receive quotes from multiple local moving companies. You can compare the quotes and choose the company that best suits your needs.

“We’re on a mission to make moving easier for everyone in SA,” says Wise Move founder and CEO Gediminas Burinskis.

“There’s no reason why people should have to put up with poor service and high prices. With Wise Move, they don’t have to.”

With so many new companies entering the scene and others closing their doors, it’s hard to know who to trust. Wise Move solves the problem by only allowing the best vetted and verified companies to submit quotes. Meaning you get quality service at a fair price.

“We only work with the best. So when you book through Wise Move, you know you’re in good hands.”