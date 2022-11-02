Relocating? Manage your move with this easy, centralised online platform
Wise Move takes the hassle out of dealing with different companies and overpriced quotes with its safe, simple online system that allows you to find the best movers to suit your needs
If you’re planning a move, chances are you’re feeling the stress. There’s a lot to think about and organise, not to mention the physical act of moving all your belongings. But what if there was a way to make the whole process easier and less stressful?
Wise Move, the new “local is lekker” online platform that is changing the way people move in SA, is the answer. Wise Move allows you to get multiple quotes from independent, local moving companies quickly and easily.
It takes the hassle out of dealing with different moving companies by providing a single point of contact for everything. No more calling around, guesswork or overpriced quotes.
One of the biggest benefits of using this new online platform is its simplicity: Enter your moving details onto the Wise Move form and you’ll instantly receive quotes from multiple local moving companies. You can compare the quotes and choose the company that best suits your needs.
“We’re on a mission to make moving easier for everyone in SA,” says Wise Move founder and CEO Gediminas Burinskis.
“There’s no reason why people should have to put up with poor service and high prices. With Wise Move, they don’t have to.”
With so many new companies entering the scene and others closing their doors, it’s hard to know who to trust. Wise Move solves the problem by only allowing the best vetted and verified companies to submit quotes. Meaning you get quality service at a fair price.
“We only work with the best. So when you book through Wise Move, you know you’re in good hands.”
Wise Move is all about giving users the power to choose.
“We want people to feel confident when they move. They should know they’re getting the best possible offer from a reputable company.”
Some South Africans can be sceptical about online transactions, but the beauty of Wise Move is that nothing changes — you still pay your movers directly, and there is no cost to use Wise Move. What you’re getting is an easy-to-use, centralised platform to manage your move.
Wise Move is also giving a platform for local carriers to thrive. In the past, larger corporate moving companies dominated the market, making it difficult for smaller, independent carriers to compete.
“We’re giving smaller companies the chance to succeed and that’s good for everyone.”
Wise Move is on the lookout for new movers to join the network and is expanding rapidly across SA. If you’re interested in becoming a Wise Move partner, now is a great time to get started.
“There is an opportunity for new players to enter the market and provide better services. If you have what it takes, and your company is focused on exceptional customer experiences, we want you on the Wise Move team,” says Burinskis.
Whether you’re moving down the street or across the country, make sure to use Wise Move — it might be the best move you make.
For more information visit: www.wisemove.co.za.
This article was paid for by Wise Move.