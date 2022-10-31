Let the experts fight for you: PBK Attorneys committed to successful outcomes

PBK Attorneys, a law firm specialising in road accident fund (RAF) matters, medical negligence claims and conveyancing, is committed to achieving the best outcome for every client.

Its dedicated team of attorneys work hand-in-hand with clients to provide reliable legal advice.

PBK Attorneys has hard-hitting personal injury litigators with experience in RAF litigation and medical negligence matters.

To successfully prove a claim and achieve the best results, the law firm works closely with top advocates and medical and employment experts who will testify on your behalf. They include: plastic surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, employment specialists, industrial psychologists and actuaries.

The law firm’s litigators will assist you in securing fair compensation for:

Past medical expenses for medical treatment received;

Future medical expenses;

Damages for pain and suffering and loss of amenities of life;

Past and future loss of earnings and/or earning capacity; and

Loss of support and funeral expenses for loss of a breadwinner in the family.

These heads of damages are also claimed in medical negligence matters that arise from:

Childbirth injuries;

Complications from failure to treat;

Misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis;

Prescription medicine errors; and

Surgical or procedural errors.

There are numerous other examples of medical negligence, so feel free to inquire with PBK Attorneys on your potential medical negligence claim. Your first consultation is free and gives you the right to be heard.

When it comes to conveyancing, PBK Attorneys ensures a good working relationship between all parties — creating a smooth process.

Conveyancing refers to the process of transferring property from one to another. There are many steps to be completed, but here are some basic procedural steps:

Original title deed of the property must be obtained;

Guarantees for payment of the purchase price need to be secured;

Municipal rates and Sars transfer duty clearances to be applied and received; and

Clearance certificates on household necessities such as gas, plumbing and electrical.

PBK Attorneys takes full control of the property transfer process from receipt of the offer to purchase and registration, ensuring a hassle-free experience for the seller and buyer.

PBK Attorneys takes pride in being experts in law, so you can be certain your case is in good hands.

