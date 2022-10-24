'STAGED': This delightful dance variety show is not to be missed
Book now for Poise Academy of Dance's fantastic new Broadway-style production, on at the Savoy Theatre, Gqeberha, from October 27
Save the dates: STAGED, the new Broadway-style production from Simóne Blair, owner of Poise Academy of Dance, is coming to the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale, Gqeberha, from October 27 to 29.
Like Blair's previous sell-out show, SHOWREEL, STAGED will transport you to a world of glitz and glamour for an evening of family-friendly entertainment.
The 90-minute production features a mix of tap, jazz, hip-hop, Broadway and contemporary dance numbers set to a carefully curated soundtrack that'll have audience members, young and old, toe-tapping and singing along in their seats.
“I love to watch a show that leaves me wanting more and that’s exactly what I kept in mind while choreographing STAGED. Music choice is also very important to me, which is why my choices span across the decades and incorporate several music genres,” says Blair.
This awesome variety show stars members of the Poise Academy of Dance, aged four to 83, as well as a few surprise guests. They include Alvaro van Rensburg, a multi-award-winning hip-hop dancer and owner of Street Kings Dance Studio, beloved Walt Disney characters and Blair herself.
Blair will take to the stage with her senior modern dance pupils for Feeling Good, a number set to the Michael Bublé track of the same name, that promises a whole lot of “funk and sass”. This tightknit group of dancers will show off their skills with exceptional pizazz and precision, says Blair.
Jazz Me, a number set to Chicago Strut and Doctor Jazz from the 90s musical Jelly’s Last Jam, is sure to be another standout performance. Featuring the academy's more accomplished tap dancers, aged 27 to 83, dressed in costumes inspired by 1920s women’s fashion, it's a charming nod to the concept of “dancing through life”.
Also look out for The Love Bug , inspired by the popular Herbie movie franchise. Think all things “race car” and a delightful tap number performed by the Academy's junior tap dancers, who will also bring their version of Greased Lightning to the stage later in the show.
This is just a small taste of what you can expect from STAGED, which Blair promises will have “the audience completely entertained from beginning to end”.
STAGED is on at the Savoy Theatre from October 27 to 29. Daily shows are at 7.30pm, with an additional matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets are R130 per person from Webtickets.
