'STAGED': This delightful dance variety show is not to be missed

Save the dates: STAGED, the new Broadway-style production from Simóne Blair, owner of Poise Academy of Dance, is coming to the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale, Gqeberha, from October 27 to 29.

Like Blair's previous sell-out show, SHOWREEL, STAGED will transport you to a world of glitz and glamour for an evening of family-friendly entertainment.

The 90-minute production features a mix of tap, jazz, hip-hop, Broadway and contemporary dance numbers set to a carefully curated soundtrack that'll have audience members, young and old, toe-tapping and singing along in their seats.

“I love to watch a show that leaves me wanting more and that’s exactly what I kept in mind while choreographing STAGED. Music choice is also very important to me, which is why my choices span across the decades and incorporate several music genres,” says Blair.