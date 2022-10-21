Horse racing, fashion, food and fun: Algoa Cup returns with a bang
The Tab4Racing day will see top horses and trainers battle it out in nine exciting races, including the R350,000 main event
Nelson Mandela Bay will soon be abuzz when SA’s top horses and trainers head to Fairview Racecourse for the prestigious Tab4Racing Algoa Cup on October 28-30.
Known as the biggest day of horse racing in the province, attendees are encouraged to dress “over the top” as the event promises to be a day of fashion, hospitality and fun.
Public entrance is free and gates will open at 11.00am. For those who want to enjoy a full day at the track, there will be a free shuttle from Greenacres to Fairview Racecourse and back. Beverages such as beer will cost you R10 at the Hear The Drums Lounge, while food will be sold at affordable prices.
“We are looking forward to welcoming horse racing enthusiasts and fun lovers from Nelson Mandela Bay and across SA to this year’s Tab4Racing Algoa Cup,” says event organiser and 4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe. “It is Gqeberha’s premier race day and promises to be a memorable day of family fun and fashion.”
Fairview’s Bold Silvano Room will offer a two-course buffet, welcome table wines and plenty of prize giveaways for just R350 a person.
Event day will start with 4Racing’s Weekend of Giving initiative, which will see Fairview host two charities as beneficiaries for the day.
The Tab4Racing Algoa Cup day will have nine exciting races headlined by the R350,000 main event over 2,000m.
Five top Western Cape stables have nominated horses to participate in the Algoa Cup and in the R250,000 Racehorse Owners Stakes for three-year-olds, which is run over 1,600m.
Justin Snaith, Candice Robinson, Glen Kotzen, Brett Crawford and Andre Nel are some of the big-name trainers who will be in town for the Algoa Cup.
Out-of-town trainers have dominated the Algoa Cup for more than a decade. Jacques Strydom was the last Nelson Mandela Bay trainer to lift the trophy in 2009 with Surfin’ USA, ridden by his brother Piere.
Champion Bay trainers Alan Greeff and Gavin Smith will be among the locals looking to ensure the Algoa Cup stays at home this year.
Rounding off the weekend, on Sunday October 30, will be the 4Racing Grooms soccer tournament from 8.00am to 5.00pm. This will provide participants a one-time opportunity to take part in events on the Fairview turf track with horse events, athletes relay races, mountain bike racing, food and craft stalls, and a lot of soccer.
For hospitality inquiries contact KarinL@4Racing.com.
This article was paid for by Fairview Racecourse.