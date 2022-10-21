Horse racing, fashion, food and fun: Algoa Cup returns with a bang

Nelson Mandela Bay will soon be abuzz when SA’s top horses and trainers head to Fairview Racecourse for the prestigious Tab4Racing Algoa Cup on October 28-30.

Known as the biggest day of horse racing in the province, attendees are encouraged to dress “over the top” as the event promises to be a day of fashion, hospitality and fun.

Public entrance is free and gates will open at 11.00am. For those who want to enjoy a full day at the track, there will be a free shuttle from Greenacres to Fairview Racecourse and back. Beverages such as beer will cost you R10 at the Hear The Drums Lounge, while food will be sold at affordable prices.

“We are looking forward to welcoming horse racing enthusiasts and fun lovers from Nelson Mandela Bay and across SA to this year’s Tab4Racing Algoa Cup,” says event organiser and 4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe. “It is Gqeberha’s premier race day and promises to be a memorable day of family fun and fashion.”