Need to know where to catch the Cassper Nyovest vs Priddy Ugly fight? Here are all the deets

The fight that will make or break Cassper Nyovest's aspirations as a boxer will take place on October 1. ESPN Africa and Celeb City announced on Friday they have entered into an agreement that will see the second instalment of the popular celebrity boxing exhibition air exclusively on the pan-African sports broadcaster.
Taking place at the Sun Bet Arena in Tshwane, fans across the continent will be able to tune into the event which will feature the hotly anticipated bout between SA rap superstars Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly from 7:30pm on ESPN.
The programme includes a 12-round SA super middleweight fight between Gauteng-based current champion Cowin Ray and Eastern Cape-based challenger Asemahle Wellem as well as a live musical performance by popular singer and dancer Kamo Mphela.
Cassper and Priddy Ugly will then enter the ring for what is expected to be a thrilling 5 rounds of boxing.
The fight card for this event is as follows:
Main Event
- Main event: Celeb City fight (5 rounds): Cassper Nyovest v Priddy Ugly
- Co-main event: SA super middleweight (12 rounds) Cowin Ray (8 — 0 — 0) v Asemahle Wellem (3 — 0 — 0)
Under Card
- Jnr female lightweight, 8 rounds: Bukiwe Nonina (SA) vs Cecelia Pitsani (Zimbabwe)
- Main supporting bout, Gauteng bantamweight title (10 Rounds): Layten Gloss vs. Akani Sambo
- International mini flyweight (10 rounds): Simphiwe Konkco (SA) vs Garen Diagan (Philippines).
ESPN Africa is also the home of the ESPN Africa Boxing event series, showcasing the best and brightest stars and talents from across the continent in monthly live events across SA, broadcast to an audience of up to 60 million homes across Africa and Latin America.
How to tune in:
ESPN: DStv 218 and/or Starsat 248
Time: 7:30pm
