Establishing a trust early gives you full control of your estate planning

Accounting and financial services firm BVSA says this can protect your assets from creditors or marital disputes

30 September 2022
The BVSA team offers a range of tailor-made accounting and financial services.
A trust is a useful estate planning tool. Many people make provision for a testamentary trust only in their final will and testament, but would have benefited more had they established a trust earlier and planned ahead.

A testamentary trust is established as part of your last will and testament, while a trust established during your lifetime is called an inter-vivos trust.

While making provision for a trust in your will is advantageous, you should consider the benefits of establishing a trust while you’re still alive.

You will have full control of the establishment of your trust and the following:

  • The rights and responsibilities of the trustees;
  • The powers of the trustees;
  • Trust management and record-keeping;
  • How and when trustee meetings are held and concluded;
  • How the trust distributions will be decided, and if any income can vest in a beneficiary;
  • Control over any application of the attribution rules; and
  • Control of who the accountants or independent trustees are. 

Anyone establishing a trust for short-term tax saving is likely making a mistake. The intention behind a trust should be long-term estate planning and long-term protection of assets — this is where people fall short.

Here are the advantages of establishing a trust early in life: 

  • Continuity: Trust assets are contained in a trust that can extend past the life of an individual, and assets are contained safely for future generations;
  • Trust assets are excluded from an individual’s estate and not subject to estate duty;
  • Protection of assets from creditors and/or matrimonial disputes;
  • Independent and other trustees can add knowledge and administrative value to assets;
  • Effective custodianship of assets belonging to multiple people. This can prevent assets from being misused or squandered by an individual;
  • Administration of assets for charities;
  • Tax benefits can be created by the legal distributions of income and capital gains to beneficiaries;
  • Minimisation of estate duty as the growth of an asset's value no longer affects the individual’s estate duty, but growth is now in the trust; and 
  • Protection of minor or incapacitated beneficiaries.

The only people persons that who can benefit from the trust assets are the beneficiaries, not the trustees

A trust is an entity created to hold assets for the benefit of people or entities, and it relies on the trustees to act on its behalf. 

Trustees don't own a trust. The only people who can benefit from the trust assets are the beneficiaries, not the trustees.

Here are seven important things to consider before starting a trust: 

  1. Is the founder or donor willing to relinquish direct control over the assets transferred to the trust? 
  2. Does the trust fit in with the client’s overall estate plan?
  3. How are the assets going to be transferred to the trust? 
  4. What is the main purpose of the trust?   
  5. Does the benefit of the trust justify the cost of maintaining the trust administration?
  6. Loans granted to the trust by related parties need to charge interest at Sars-recommended interest rates.
  7. Attribution rules related to trust donations.

If you want to establish a trust, you can consult a qualified practitioner for advice on how to create one. Having the correct legal structure in a trust is important to its effectiveness. 

CONTACT US:

Contact accounting and financial services firm BVSA to book a consultation or for more information on this and other tax- and business-related matters. Call 041-365-5700 or email pe@bvsa.ltd.

You can also contact one of the BVSA branches directly: 

Gqeberha: 98 Park Drive. Tel: 041-365-5700. Email: roediev@bvsa.ltd

Plettenberg Bay: Contact Michelle Thomas. Tel: 064-674-0122. Email: michellet@bvsa.ltd

Somerset East: 49 Louis Trichardt Street. Tel: 042-243-0132. Email bennie.botha003@gmail.com 

Kariega: 13 Penford Road. Tel: 041-922-0708. Email: wiancac@bvsa.ltd

