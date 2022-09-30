Establishing a trust early gives you full control of your estate planning

A trust is an entity created to hold assets for the benefit of people or entities, and it relies on the trustees to act on its behalf.
Trustees don't own a trust. The only people who can benefit from the trust assets are the beneficiaries, not the trustees.
Here are seven important things to consider before starting a trust:
- Is the founder or donor willing to relinquish direct control over the assets transferred to the trust?
- Does the trust fit in with the client’s overall estate plan?
- How are the assets going to be transferred to the trust?
- What is the main purpose of the trust?
- Does the benefit of the trust justify the cost of maintaining the trust administration?
- Loans granted to the trust by related parties need to charge interest at Sars-recommended interest rates.
- Attribution rules related to trust donations.
If you want to establish a trust, you can consult a qualified practitioner for advice on how to create one. Having the correct legal structure in a trust is important to its effectiveness.
CONTACT US:
Contact accounting and financial services firm BVSA to book a consultation or for more information on this and other tax- and business-related matters. Call 041-365-5700 or email pe@bvsa.ltd.
You can also contact one of the BVSA branches directly:
Gqeberha: 98 Park Drive. Tel: 041-365-5700. Email: roediev@bvsa.ltd
Plettenberg Bay: Contact Michelle Thomas. Tel: 064-674-0122. Email: michellet@bvsa.ltd
Somerset East: 49 Louis Trichardt Street. Tel: 042-243-0132. Email bennie.botha003@gmail.com
Kariega: 13 Penford Road. Tel: 041-922-0708. Email: wiancac@bvsa.ltd
A trust is a useful estate planning tool. Many people make provision for a testamentary trust only in their final will and testament, but would have benefited more had they established a trust earlier and planned ahead.
A testamentary trust is established as part of your last will and testament, while a trust established during your lifetime is called an inter-vivos trust.
While making provision for a trust in your will is advantageous, you should consider the benefits of establishing a trust while you’re still alive.
You will have full control of the establishment of your trust and the following:
Anyone establishing a trust for short-term tax saving is likely making a mistake. The intention behind a trust should be long-term estate planning and long-term protection of assets — this is where people fall short.
Here are the advantages of establishing a trust early in life:
