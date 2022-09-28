Sophie Ndaba has set the record straight surrounding false reports about her health and livelihood.
This after Sunday World alleged Mercantile Bank had sold her Johannesburg home when she struggled to keep up with her monthly instalments.
After addressing the claims in an Instagram video, Sophie spoke to TshisaLIVE and vehemently denied the allegations, saying she sold her home through property agents after renting it out.
“I think some journalists should be sued for stupidity and lack of conclusive research. I sold my house, which was being rented during Covid-19, after the pandemic. I was not living in Jo'burg. I was living in Kimberley at the time I sold the house. I needed to get rid of the house,” she said.
She said she did not appreciate being labelled an “ailing” person because she is living with diabetes and allegations that could affect her business.
“It doesn't matter how high or low powered you are. It does not give you the right as a journalist to write a mockery about a person who has trended for years, who has had many obituaries written about her, a person who every day wakes up and struggles with a killer disease that is diabetes. I'm a single mother and my children need me, I don't need the stress.
“I have lost everything before. Whatever she is talking about is nothing. I was sick for two full years and lost everything. You're not going to take my kid's livelihood because you want to make a quick buck. It is a sign of desperation.”
Sophie Ndaba grateful for life amid ‘poor health’ and ‘lost home’ claims
Journalist
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape
Sophie Ndaba has set the record straight surrounding false reports about her health and livelihood.
This after Sunday World alleged Mercantile Bank had sold her Johannesburg home when she struggled to keep up with her monthly instalments.
After addressing the claims in an Instagram video, Sophie spoke to TshisaLIVE and vehemently denied the allegations, saying she sold her home through property agents after renting it out.
“I think some journalists should be sued for stupidity and lack of conclusive research. I sold my house, which was being rented during Covid-19, after the pandemic. I was not living in Jo'burg. I was living in Kimberley at the time I sold the house. I needed to get rid of the house,” she said.
She said she did not appreciate being labelled an “ailing” person because she is living with diabetes and allegations that could affect her business.
“It doesn't matter how high or low powered you are. It does not give you the right as a journalist to write a mockery about a person who has trended for years, who has had many obituaries written about her, a person who every day wakes up and struggles with a killer disease that is diabetes. I'm a single mother and my children need me, I don't need the stress.
“I have lost everything before. Whatever she is talking about is nothing. I was sick for two full years and lost everything. You're not going to take my kid's livelihood because you want to make a quick buck. It is a sign of desperation.”
Sophie said what she is most grateful for is life.
“Hope has kept me going. I go to my balcony every morning and say thank you to God for life. He gave me a second chance when I probably didn't deserve it. I don't know what I did to be attacked left, right and centre but what I know is that the fact that I'm still here, I've got the willpower to fight for survival.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure