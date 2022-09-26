This week’s Spotlight episode has romance, a real-life SA crime series, Heritage Day screenings and a disturbing thriller set in a 1950s Utopian society.

Showmax kicks off its three-part documentary series, based on award-winning journalist Rob Rose’s explosive book Steinheist, this week. This book-to-film series takes us back to the biggest corporate scandal in SA’s history, which blew up in 2017, with all the revelations since it was published four years ago. The rise and fall of SA billionaire Markus Jooste and the crash of Steinhoff famously knocked R200bn off the JSE, and director Richard Finn Gregory skillfully weaves interviews with the central role players into a gripping doccie.

Romantic comedy fans have the perfect excuse to hit the cinemas this week, with the release of Ticket to Paradise starring the big-screen favourites George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Divorced couple Georgia and David head to Bali on a mission to save their lovestruck daughter from repeating mistakes they think they made 25 years ago. Look out for Ster-Kinekor's Girlfriend Getaway for a special advance screening.

Olivia Wilde-directed film Don't Worry Darling is also out this week. Set in the 1950s, a utopian experimental community is hiding disturbing secrets. This psychological thriller stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

Topping the US box office and earning rave audience reviews, The Woman King — shot in SA — comes to Ster-Kinekor cinemas this Heritage Day (Saturday, September 24) ahead of next week's official release. Book your IMAX tickets at http://www.sterkinekor.com. Make sure you don't miss Collette Prince’s exclusive interview next week with the beautiful and powerful queens of this movie, Viola Davis and SA's own Thuso Mbedu.