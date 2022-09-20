Edge Financial Group has a financial solution for each stage of your life

When Edge Financial Group opened its doors on September 9 2001, just two days later the tragic events of September 11 occurred. These were not the easiest conditions to start a financial services company. And 21 years later, according to some media coverage, the world is ending again.

There’s the global financial crisis, Trump, Putin, Covid-19, Eskom, inflation and crime to worry about. This is all in addition to personal issues, including health problems such as cancer, strokes, accidents, death and disability: the list is endless and solutions are hard to find.

That’s where Edge Financial Group, an independent financial services company, comes in. With its dedicated specialists, it has the know-how to help with all your financial, investment and medical concerns.

Edge, Edge Wealth and Edge Asset Management manage personal and corporate client investment portfolios. Finding solutions is not rocket science, it just requires hard work and the use of set financial needs analysis to ensure each client’s health and wealth needs are taken care of. Once you separate the surrounding noise of everyday life, generally created by fear, we all have similar needs and solutions. These include:

Children and their future education;

Retirement;

Pension and group risk;

Death, wills and taxes; and

Health and illness.

Edge Group’s dedicated certified financial planners, wealth managers and health managers led by Ed Gutsche, Tanya Koertzen, Ashley Lachenicht, Renee Roe, Leon Petzer, Taryn Gutsche and Bianka Bennett, follow set processes to ensure they provide each client with their own health, risk and financial plan.

Each plan lays out specific needs, goals and time frames, enabling each client to be aware of their goals and risks and then to manage them. Each client is not only serviced by an adviser, but by each adviser’s dedicated claims and service team — all as a value-add to clients. The Edge portal provides access and information to all clients, at all times.

Unique to Gqeberha, Edge Asset Management is recognised as a category 2 asset management company — meaning Edge is the only advisory and asset management company in the metro. Its three listed funds are:

Edge Cautious — Second quartile over six months, one and two years Edge Balanced — First quartile over six months and one year Edge Equity — First quartile for July

The group’s financial advisers and clients have direct access to fund managers and analysts. Most client meetings are held by the relevant adviser and fund manager or economist.

This distinct method not only adds value to clients but also to the fund managers who directly hear clients’ hopes and fears. It is a continuous reminder of what clients seek and value.

Edge4Sure is where a specialised team, led by Debbie Castagne and Clinton Edwards, take care of:

Personal assets — homes, cars, property and contents;

Commercial assets — offices, shops, warehouses and manufacturing equipment;

Agricultural assets — farms, thatch, equipment, trucks and trailers; and

Governance — professional indemnity, directors indemnity and even hostage cover.

“Over the past 21 years, my team and I have built Edge into a business to be proud of. What is most amazing for me is not just the loyalty and development of my team, but the loyalty and development of our clients — from young, single business owners to mature parents and grandparents on the verge of retirement, even death,” says founder Edward Gutsche.

“Through each phase of their personal and professional lives, Edge has been there for them, their widows and family. Let Edge be there for your needs.”

This article was paid for by Edge Financial Group.