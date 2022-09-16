Join our free virtual Herald Cooking Masterclass and you could win

Whether it's on a Meat-free Monday or several times a week, plant-based meals are a trend more and more home cooks are starting to include in their weekly menus.

Not only is it good for the environment to eat plant-based meals, it's also tasty and healthy, says Capsicum Culinary Studio chef Nadia Pillay.

Along with her co-chef, Donovan Miller, she'll be introducing participants of the next virtual The Herald Cooking Masterclass to plant-based dishes that are much, much more than a plate of leafy greens.

The free online event will take place on Thursday, October 6, from 5pm to 6pm and is a live, interactive experience with the chefs guiding participants through recipes which they can prepare in the comfort of their own kitchens. It will be the second last episode of this annual cooking series.

The Herald Cooking Masterclass — a culinary series sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio — offers a cooking experience for anyone who loves food and wants to broaden their horizons in the kitchen.

What's on the menu?

The upcoming Herald Cooking Masterclass is themed “Indi-Talian”, with Miller preparing an Indian-inspired main meal, and Pillay preparing an Italian Tiramisu. The main meal will consist of a strictly vegan “meatball” with a spicy tomato relish in a roti.

“Anybody can prepare and eat these meals — it’s not only for vegans or vegetarians. The whole family can enjoy these plant-based meals, without even realising that they are not eating meat,” says Pillay.

Sustainability has become a very significant food trend worldwide, according to Pillay. “By just including plant-based meals into your family’s everyday lives, you can make a difference to the planet. Plant-based meals are not only healthy but very flavoursome and tasty,” she adds.

Mount Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Bust recommends pairing the Indi-Talian meals with two selections of Three Peaks wine.

“We would recommend our Three Peaks Unoaked chardonnay since it is a lot lighter. It also has no acidity, and the varietals of creamy vanilla tones make for a pleasant pairing. It will certainly balance out the Indi-Talian plant-based spicy tomato relish. Our brand new Three Peaks Chenin Blanc would be equally enjoyable. Ensure that they are both served ice-cold and it’s impossible to go wrong,” says Bust.

Ingredients for the Masterclass can be purchased at Checkers, which is know for offering convenience, value, quality and freshness. Through constant innovation, it continues to introduce customers to an ever-growing range of exclusive, affordable private label products including “Forage & Feast”, “Simple Truth” and “Oh My Goodness!”.

Join our online cooking class and a chance to win

Click here to register for the free “Indi-Talian” Herald Cooking Masterclass on Thursday, October 6 at 5pm.

There are great prizes up for grabs for participants including R3,000 in Checkers shopping vouchers and product hampers.

20 lucky participants also stand a chance to win a bottle of Three Peaks wine, a branded event apron, and a 12-month complimentary digital subscription to The Herald and Weekend Post. T&Cs apply.