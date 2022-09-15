SPOTLIGHT | ‘The Black Phone’ out; Zulu series streams; Toronto festival winners; George Clooney film tickets
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and Ethan Hawke horror hit screens this week; catch ‘The Brave Ones’ on Netflix; interviews with Akin Omotoso and film festival’s rising star Thuso Mbedu; win tickets to romantic comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
Spotlight's highlights this week include new movies, interviews with the cast of the first Netflix Zulu series, the Toronto Film Festival, and complimentary tickets to George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ latest romantic comedy.
The much-anticipated Where the Crawdads Sing hits screens this week. Based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens and co-produced by Reese Witherspoon, it tells the story of an abandoned girl who raised herself in the marshlands of North Carolina. When the body of a young man is discovered, she becomes the lead suspect.
Also out this week is supernatural horror The Black Phone. Set in the 1970s, a child predator “The Grabber” abducts a shy, but clever teenager. When a disconnected phone starts to ring, he discovers he can hear the voices of the murderer's previous victims. Ethan Hawke is disturbingly brilliant in the lead.
Spotlight checks in at the Toronto Film Festival, where South African actress Thuso Mbedu was selected as the festival’s rising star for her role in The Woman King. We nabbed an exclusive interview with Mbedu and Viola Davis: don't miss it in next week's Spotlight.
The first Zulu Netflix series The Brave Ones, streaming from September 16, tells the story of Ntsiki, a goddess reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister's death. Don't miss Collette Prince’s chat with the cast, and also part 2 of her exclusive interview with director Akin Omotoso on @Spotlight South Africa and TimesLIVE.
We look ahead at next week’s Girlfriends’ Getaway events at Ster-Kinekor cinemas, with romantic comedy fun in store with Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s Ticket to Paradise. Book your seats at http://www.sterkinekor.com for the advance screenings, with complimentary drinks and gifts.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, and competition details, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Win two tickets to Ster-Kinekor’s Girlfriends’ Getaway
This week Spotlight is giving away two complimentary tickets to Ster-Kinekor's Girlfriends’ Getaway event on September 21, featuring an advance screening of Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s Ticket to Paradise, gift bags, complimentary drinks and loads of fun.
To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.