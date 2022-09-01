SPOTLIGHT | First look at ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’; Idris Elba fantasy film out; sneak peek at Venice Film Festival

In this week's episode of Spotlight we head to Istanbul, where the price of freedom is at stake in Three Thousand Years of Longing, we take a look at the start of the 79th Venice Film Festival, and we celebrate International Read a Book Day at selected cinemas, getting a first look at the screen adaptation of a best-selling debut novel.
The highly anticipated Where the Crawdads Sing film adaptation will be screening two weeks before its release at selected Ster-Kinekor cinemas on Tuesday, September 6. Written by Delia Owens, it tells the captivating story of Kya Clarke, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. When the body of a young man is discovered, the story takes a dark turn as she becomes the lead suspect. Make sure you don't miss these advance screenings next week and book at http://www.sterkinekor.com.
The new movie release this week is the fantasy romance Three Thousand Years of Longing directed by George Miller (Mad Max, Happy Feet). The film takes audiences on a funny, wild and fantastical adventure with Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton), an academic attending a conference in Istanbul. There, she encounters a djinn (Idris Elba), who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.
Spotlight takes a sneak peek at some of the most notable titles making their debut at the prestigious 79th Venice International Film Festival (August 31-September 10). Don't miss the advance clips of some of the movies been screened, including Don't Worry Darling, The Whale, The Son and Pearl.
Catch our trailer segment looking ahead to next week’s release of the survival thriller Fall, as well as the exclusive competition giveaway, courtesy of Ster-Kinekor.
Win a copy of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
This week, Spotlight is giving away a copy of the novel Where the Crawdads Sing and a R500 Sorbet voucher to celebrate the advance screenings of the film adaptation on September 6.
To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.
