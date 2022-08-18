SPOTLIGHT | Blockbuster ‘Nope’ hits screens; local gangster movie wins award; exciting African lifestyle series

This week’s Spotlight shines a light on strange and dangerous creatures, an award-winning new local movie, plus a new series showcasing Africa’s finest design and lifestyle innovators.

Afrimaxx, now available on The Home Channel (DStv channel 176) and Deutsche Welle (DStv channel 446), showcases contemporary African talent and inspiration, from interior and fashion design, architecture, art, food and travel. Look out for Spotlight’s coverage of its launch, including our interview with host Ayanda Thabethe.

The Hollywood blockbuster Nope is out in cinemas and IMAX screens. Director Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) does not disappoint with this sinister sci-fi horror with a Western twist. There’s something strange in the skies above a Californian ranch, and the quest to find out what it is offers plenty of thrills. The film is carried by the enigmatic character Emerald Haywood, played by Keke Palmer, joined by Keith David, Steven Yeun and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya.

Streaming on Prime Video this week is the local film Margarine, telling the story of a short-tempered, trigger-happy young fiend. While he’s terrorising his community, he meets the charming Margarine, who makes him question his gangster life and gives him a taste of love’s healing power. Directed by Thabo Khambule, the film won for best feature and best director at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema.

Don’t miss next week’s Spotlight episode as we look at the cinema release of the charming animation movie Best Birthday Ever, as well as the fourth and final movie in the After series, After Ever Happy, revealing shocking truths, family secrets with a generous dose of comedy.