Makro Gqeberha’s new, modern location offers improved shopping experience
The store has introduced a spacious environment, clearer signage, reduced their carbon footprint and launched great specials
Expansive retail-store Makro recently celebrated its 51st birthday while the Gqeberha division marked its first anniversary in a new location.
We spoke to the store’s general sales manager, Chan Uithaler, on new developments that have improved the customer shopping experience and the great deals on offer.
How has the past year been?
It’s been a challenging year as we transitioned from our old location to this new store. However, since opening, it’s been business as usual, if not better with customers welcoming us back with open arms.
The benefit of having a brand-new store is that customers have an improved shopping experience using modern innovation with new in-store features.
Remind us of the new features?
Makro Gqeberha has introduced a spacious environment with clearer signage and walk-through areas, offering customers a better experience. To speed up the checkout and payment process, the store has launched an express checkout area.
This is for customers with smaller baskets who can scan their own items as they shop using the express checkout application on their mobile phones. Not only will this save them time, but it’s a simpler and more convenient way to shop.
What are the new categories on offer?
A big one that customers are thrilled by is the gas refill depot and the new garden centre. The range of products has increased in the clothing department and large and small appliances. The presentation and promotion areas have been improved, encouraging more personalised brand experiences.
Makro Gqeberha’s world-class liquor store stocks an exceptional range of premium liquor, spirits and wines. The butchery and fresh-produce section offers the finest and freshest selection of quality meats, fruits and vegetables.
What steps have you taken to reduce your carbon footprint?
Makro Gqeberha has installed 1,100 solar panels that provide shaded carports for 200 cars and generate up to 660,000KW of green energy per year.
The store harvests 80,000l of rainwater and refrigeration condensate, which is used for drip irrigation, toilet flushing and cooling of the refrigeration plant. All lighting in-store is LED and consumes up to 90% less energy.
The 198 skylights provide natural light with an integrated lighting system that automatically dims on sunny days. An air-to-water plant has been installed for emergency water requirements in the event of water-supply loss.
The combined refrigeration and air-conditioning plant uses carbon dioxide as a refrigerant gas to reduce energy consumption.
A smart utility metre monitors and identifies inefficiencies in electricity and water consumption. An ice-making air-conditioning system is being used to optimise the timing of energy usage and the storing of cooling energy for peak consumption periods.
An integrated building-management system saves energy by remotely monitoring and optimising lighting, refrigeration and air conditioning. And lastly, Makro Gqeberha has incorporated water-wise landscaping with 95 new indigenous trees that use water from the efficient drip irrigation system.
What specials are now on?
The store has deals on water-saving or harvesting products and is selling M Water 5l packs at cost to help the Gqeberha community during the citywide water shortage. We’ve just concluded our first anniversary celebrations where customers were offered great savings on a number of products. These kinds of offers always run alongside the usual promotions for the month, such as More4less and R100 Deals.
Makro is also celebrating 51 years in business by bringing customers deals they won’t forget. This includes R3m in prizes. One lucky winner will become the first Makro Millionaire.
The store recently launched the Makro Shopping App, which allows customers to shop from anywhere on their smartphones. This is just another way Makro helps customers save time and money. It’s easy to use and gives them access to a wide range of products.
You can download the app on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.
What do you think Gqeberha shoppers like to spend their money on most at your store?
The biggest sales are high-value items such as appliances, multimedia and hi-tech, with the food trade and commercial business consistently growing. Customers enjoy good service coupled with well-priced, value-for-money goods, which makes them return time and again.
