Makro Gqeberha’s new, modern location offers improved shopping experience

Expansive retail-store Makro recently celebrated its 51st birthday while the Gqeberha division marked its first anniversary in a new location.

We spoke to the store’s general sales manager, Chan Uithaler, on new developments that have improved the customer shopping experience and the great deals on offer.

How has the past year been?

It’s been a challenging year as we transitioned from our old location to this new store. However, since opening, it’s been business as usual, if not better with customers welcoming us back with open arms.

The benefit of having a brand-new store is that customers have an improved shopping experience using modern innovation with new in-store features.

Remind us of the new features?

Makro Gqeberha has introduced a spacious environment with clearer signage and walk-through areas, offering customers a better experience. To speed up the checkout and payment process, the store has launched an express checkout area.

This is for customers with smaller baskets who can scan their own items as they shop using the express checkout application on their mobile phones. Not only will this save them time, but it’s a simpler and more convenient way to shop.

What are the new categories on offer?

A big one that customers are thrilled by is the gas refill depot and the new garden centre. The range of products has increased in the clothing department and large and small appliances. The presentation and promotion areas have been improved, encouraging more personalised brand experiences.