Battery Power-Zone solutions can keep your business and home running during outages

South Africans know it’s difficult to rely on the country’s unpredictable power grid.

Keeping your household and office functioning, whether there is a power outage or not, requires a solid power backup solution.

Whether you need a battery for your generator, industrial batteries to keep your factory functioning optimally, or reliable batteries for an uninterrupted power supply, Battery Power-Zone has the solution for you.

You may not be able to predict when the next power outage is coming, but with the options from Battery Power-Zone, you can plan ahead.

The leading battery supplier has innovative solutions including:

Solar backup power;

batteries for solar backup systems;

inverters;

batteries for inverters; and

generator batteries.

Battery Power-Zone has a range of solar batteries, inverters and solar-power accessories including solar panels and charge controllers.

Suggestions on backup-power maintenance:

Ensure your generator’s battery is functioning optimally. Like most things in life, batteries have a limited lifespan, and it is essential to ensure your generator’s battery is still in good condition. It is also recommended you keep a spare generator battery close by.

Invest in an Inverter. An inverter keeps your household running for a limited time when there is no electricity.

Backup power systems are no longer considered a “nice-to-have”, as people are increasingly relying on them for work, home appliances and entertainment. These batteries need to be regularly checked and maintained.

What backup supply powers during load-shedding:

Essential lights. These include lights in your main living area, key bedrooms and outside your property.

Gate motor and garage door. Being locked out of your own property or not being able to park your car in the garage is frustrating and inconvenient, which is why connecting these to a backup power system is essential.

Alarm system. Many criminals take advantage of homes that are experiencing a power outage as they know alarm systems are likely not working.

Entertainment system. Battery Power-Zone suggests connecting a TV to a backup power supply for convenience.

Computers. If you work from home or are a student, ensuring your computer or laptop remains on helps you remain on schedule.

It is not uncommon for load-shedding to take place earlier than scheduled or at unexpected times. Regardless of who is living in your household, power is needed to perform daily tasks.

Visit your nearest Battery Power-Zone branch to view the range of quality backup power solutions, which include:

Backup Power Batteries

Enertec deep-cycle an lithium-ion batteries;

Forbatt gel batteries; and

I-G3N lithium-ion wall-mount or stackable batteries.

Inverters

Kodak inverters;

Victron energy inverters;

Sunsync inverters;

Phocos inverters; and

Schneider inverters.

This article was paid for by Battery Power-Zone.