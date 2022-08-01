There will be no bluffing or poker faces needed with the next Herald Cooking Masterclass, themed “High Steaks”. In fact, with expert advice and help from the Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs, Masterclass participants will feel as though they were dealt a royal flush once they learn to cook the perfect steak.
Taking place on Thursday August 25 at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, the chefs once again are excited to invite participants of The Herald Cooking Masterclass into their kitchen to turn up the heat.
In this second in-person masterclass of the year, participants will be introduced to new culinary skills and ingredients, while being guided by Capsicum Culinary Studio professional chefs Nadia Pillay and Donovan Miller.
“We will be doing an ostrich fillet with a black cherry salsa and smashed baby potatoes with a lovely herb butter. Our chefs-in-the-making will finish that off in the oven so that it is nice and crispy with a soft centre,” said Pillay. “Our side dish will be smoked cauliflower demonstrated by chef Donovan. It will also give our vegetarians something to try out at home. They can try doing a large cauliflower steak by smoking it, and finishing it off on the grill.”
She said special dietary requirements will be catered for, with alternatives to the ostrich meat, should participants request this. Participants are encouraged to notify the organisers of the masterclass of these requirements.
Join us in sizzling some ‘High Steaks’ at the next Herald Cooking Masterclass
The Capsicum chefs invite participants into their kitchen on Thursday, August 25, for this in-person demonstration
Image: Supplied
There will be no bluffing or poker faces needed with the next Herald Cooking Masterclass, themed “High Steaks”. In fact, with expert advice and help from the Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs, Masterclass participants will feel as though they were dealt a royal flush once they learn to cook the perfect steak.
Taking place on Thursday August 25 at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, the chefs once again are excited to invite participants of The Herald Cooking Masterclass into their kitchen to turn up the heat.
In this second in-person masterclass of the year, participants will be introduced to new culinary skills and ingredients, while being guided by Capsicum Culinary Studio professional chefs Nadia Pillay and Donovan Miller.
“We will be doing an ostrich fillet with a black cherry salsa and smashed baby potatoes with a lovely herb butter. Our chefs-in-the-making will finish that off in the oven so that it is nice and crispy with a soft centre,” said Pillay. “Our side dish will be smoked cauliflower demonstrated by chef Donovan. It will also give our vegetarians something to try out at home. They can try doing a large cauliflower steak by smoking it, and finishing it off on the grill.”
She said special dietary requirements will be catered for, with alternatives to the ostrich meat, should participants request this. Participants are encouraged to notify the organisers of the masterclass of these requirements.
Special dietary requirements will be catered for on request from participants
Pillay said the home chefs will be coached in knife skills, especially during the preparation of the salsa. “We will be doing a reduction with red wine and balsamic — these fruity, tart flavours will pair very well with the ostrich,” said Pillay.
Mount Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Bust encouraged participants to book early for a guaranteed fun evening, when she will pair the masterclass meal with a Three Peaks wine.
“The lean ostrich fillet pairs perfectly with our Three Peaks Shiraz due to the lingering spiced oak finish and red berry undertones. Alternatively, our brand new Three Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon will never go wrong with any game meat as well,” said Bust.
Checkers, another co-sponsor of The Herald Cooking Masterclass series, will provide all the ingredients for this masterclass. Known for convenience, quality and freshness, Checkers has successfully positioned itself as offering value, as well as appealing to the mid-to-upper consumer market.
Through constant innovation, Checkers continues to introduce customers to an ever-growing range of exclusive, affordable private label products including Forage & Feast, Simple Truth and Oh My Goodness!
Limited tickets are available for the “High Steaks” Masterclass taking place on Thursday August 25 from 6pm to 8pm.
Book your spot today by clicking here.
The cost of a ticket is R380 per person and includes a welcome drink, Checkers basket with ingredients, dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine, compliments of Three Peaks wine.
Watch a previous episode
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure