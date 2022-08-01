Adendorff Machinery Marts method to beat load shedding

You may be wondering how to prepare your house or business for load shedding during these tough times. Well, Adendorff Machinery mart will have the solution for you.
When deciding how you plan to take on load shedding you would first need to consider your circumstances. Looking for a laptop or phone charger, lighting solution, power for your home, or for your business to maintain operations?
Up To R10 000 To Start Tackling Load Shedding.
A portion of our clients only requires lighting during these dark hours so we have broadened our range of solar lighting to cater to anything from a street light all the way to a spotlight producing 900 lumens! This price range is also where you will find battery banks powerful enough to charge your phone and even your laptop. The MAC AFRIC Lithium-ion all-in-one jump starter is what you looking for and even more!
But believe it or not, you can afford a generator in this price range that will be sufficient enough to power anything up to 6.5 KVA (kilovolt-ampere) which most would consider enough to power all the essentials that the everyday person uses.
The size of a generator system will depend on the equipment that is needed to be powered during load shedding. A generator in this price range will be able to supply 6.5KVA to 12.5KVA, so for example this is how we would recommend calculating it:
- 25 LED or Compact Fluorescent lights (CFL) amounting to 24W for LEDs or 45W for CFLs
- A TV and a decoder use 30W when off and 150W when in use
- A fridge uses 2000W on startup
- A Deep freezer uses 2000W
This leaves you with a total of 6KW give or take and adding a buffer of 25% on top of a generator to ensure overloading doesn’t occur when running your machine.
In this price range, Adendorff Machinery Mart also stocks stand-by generators ready to automatically kick in when load shedding hits unexpectedly.
When you visit one of our countrywide friendly showrooms, you will be spoilt for choice in every department. For over 30 years, Adendorff Machinery Mart has been supplying an extensive range of quality tools and machinery at the most competitive prices. In our stores, you will find everything from hand tools, generators, air compressors, pneumatic tools, pumps, power tools, garage equipment, 4x4 outdoor equipment, welding machines and much more. Each product range has been scrutinized ensuring product quality.
Adendorff Machinery Mart also puts great efforts into maintaining all stock and generators by keeping a steady supply of spares available at all branches for all your MAC AFRIC products purchased at Adendorff.
